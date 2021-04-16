DEWITT — Robert “Bud” Johnson lives in Monticello, but his relationship with the city of DeWitt goes back more than 30 years. Now, he wants to extend a generous “thank you” to the community while supporting a fast-growing sport.
Johnson recently sent an email to DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake, offering to donate $20,000 as a grant to help the city build two outdoor pickleball courts.
The proposal was contingent on the assumption, he noted, there would be an interest to expand on DeWitt’s six existing pickleball courts — all of which are located indoors.
Needless to say, Lake didn’t have to think twice.
“What a wonderful opportunity for our community in this growing sport,” Lake related.
Ties to DeWitt
Johnson’s association with DeWitt began with his partnership with former Central DeWitt High School ag instructor and FFA adviser, Dan Smicker.
“The (DeWitt Central) FFA and Clinton County 4-H have been very supportive of my business, MinnTex Citrus, which supplies fruit for the FFA and 4-H sales,” he explained.
Johnson’s interest in pickleball began in 2018, during his first visit to Arizona. He noticed some people hitting a Whiffle ball back and forth over a net.
At the time, he was unfamiliar with the sport. Almost immediately, Johnson was hooked.
“Pickleball has many proven benefits,” he related. “From finding a healthier lifestyle to improving your balance and reaction time, and from joining a large group of social friends, to just fueling your own self-improvement as you master the little aspects of the game.”
Johnson also noted it’s an easy game to learn, costs very little to get started, and participants can get a workout in 60-90 minutes and have fun doing it.
Aside from his fondness for the game, Johnson’s motivation to donate funding to further develop DeWitt’s pickleball program is deeply personal.
“I’m 67 years old,” he shared. “One of my brothers, who was two years older than me, passed away suddenly 18 months ago. I started thinking, what am I going to do with my estate? Do something meaningful with part of it while I’m still alive, or wait until I’m gone? I decided to make an impact now with something I want to share with others.”
Johnson’s ultimate goal is to help build 10 pickleball courts in eastern Iowa for 2021-2022.
He is targeting communities with a population of under 10,000.
“Why 10,000?” Johnson asked. “I grew up in a town of 700, and have spent 38 years in Monticello, population 3,800. It can be more difficult in smaller communities to get things done, but if you can just get the ball rolling, people are very generous … they will step up.”
Currently, Johnson has funded pickleball courts for the cities of Manchester, Osage and Guttenberg. Court projects in Charles City, Edgewood and DeWitt will be funded this month. He has reached out to other communities to gauge their interest as well.
Johnson has a few stipulations for the pickleball courts: they must be located in a public place, be surrounded by an eight-foot fence, must have a four-foot fence dividing the two courts and must have a match of 1:1 or greater.
Enjoying the sport
Steve Thayer, of DeWitt, who is an avid pickleball player together with his wife, Tricia, said DeWitt has three pickleball courts taped off in the gymnasium at Ekstrand Elementary and three others in the auxiliary gymnasium at Central DeWitt High School.
To be able to enhance the city’s program, opening it up to more age groups and exposing more people to the joy of the game are exactly what local players have been wanting to do.
“For us, it’s something we can do together,” Thayer said of the couple. “We’ve made a lot of friends we probably wouldn’t have made. It’s a multi-generational sport, and around the country it just keeps growing and growing.
“How perfect (that Johnson) is willing to work with us? We need an outdoor facility. It’s perfect timing and we plan to work hard to make our dream come true.”
Lake said he looks forward to working with Johnson to establish a proper location in a space that’s usable and easily accessible.
