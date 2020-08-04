DAVENPORT — Iowa American Water has announced the company’s acquisition of the water system of the Royal Pines Village Mobile Home Park in Clinton.
The acquisition of the water system adds 131 new customers to the company’s customer base.
“We welcome the residents of the Royal Pines Village Mobile Home Park and look forward to providing them with reliable, high quality water. We want our new customers to know we will work hard every day to provide exceptional customer service as well,” said Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water. “We sincerely appreciate the residents’ cooperation during this transitional period and encourage them to call us whenever they have any questions or concerns.”
Iowa American Water closed Monday on the purchase of the Royal Pines Village water system. Iowa American Water will invest almost $100,000 to upgrade the mobile home park’s infrastructure including installation of new meters, plumbing and insulation as well as improvement work on an on-site well.
“The sale of the Royal Pines Village water system to Iowa American Water is a positive step forward for our residents,” said Jenny Norem, Royal Pines Village property manager. “With all of the water quality regulations and challenges water suppliers today must deal with, this sale is the best long-term, permanent and reliable solution for our residents. Iowa American Water’s only business is water, so we are joining with the water experts. Our team has done a fantastic job of providing service to our residents, but now is the time to partner with a company like Iowa American Water to make sure our residents have a reliable water distribution system and high quality water well into the future.”
“We are excited to serve the Royal Pines Village mobile home community and to upgrade this critical infrastructure. Providing quality, reliable service and doing so safely is our priority; we appreciate their trust and confidence in our team and our company,” Moore added.
New Royal Pines customers will receive additional information from Iowa American Water in the mail regarding the timeline for their first meter reading and water bill.
Residents can contact Iowa American Water’s Customer Service Center with any service requests or questions at 1-866-641-2108 during regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Emergency service is available 24 hours a day by calling the same number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.