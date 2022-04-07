CLINTON — Iowa American Water is planning to flush water mains in Clinton from April 11 through April 29 as part of its distribution system maintenance program.
“Our annual flushing program enhances customer water service by flushing or cleaning mineral deposits and sediment from water mains to maintain a high quality of water in the Clinton distribution system and also allows us to inspect and operate all of our fire hydrants to assure they are in good working order as well,” said Emily Macklin, Clinton Operations Superintendent.
Weather permitting, flushing is set to begin in downtown Clinton on April 11. Much of the flushing will occur before normal business hours Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. During the flushing, it may be necessary for water company crews to temporarily close streets they are working on for brief periods for the safety of workers and motorists. Iowa American Water maintains and inspects over 1,200 fire hydrants annually in Clinton.
No interruption in water service will occur because of the work, water company officials said in a press release. Iowa American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water. Iowa American Water recommends that customers experiencing discolored water let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time.
Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short time. If problems persist, notify Iowa American Water’s customer service line at 1-866-641-2108.
Flushing will be performed by Iowa American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo and will have photo identification badges.
