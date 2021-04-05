CLINTON — Iowa American Water is flushing water mains in Clinton from now through April 23.
The work is part of its system maintenance program, and is unrelated to the current COVID-19 health emergency. Iowa American Water’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of water supplies, company officials said in a press release.
“Our annual flushing program enhances customer water service by flushing or cleaning mineral deposits and sediment from water mains to maintain a high quality of water in the Clinton distribution system and also allows us to inspect and operate all of our fire hydrants to assure they are in good working order as well,” said Jarrek Lucke, Clinton operations superintendent.
During the flushing, it may be necessary for water company crews to temporarily close streets they are working on for brief periods for the safety of workers and motorists. Iowa American Water maintains and inspects over 1,200 fire hydrants annually in Clinton.
No interruptions in water service will occur because of this work. Iowa American Water advises that when crews are flushing nearby, customers may experience a drop in water pressure or some discoloration of their water. Iowa American Water recommends that customers experiencing discolored water let their cold water run to clear before using it again and refrain from doing laundry during that time. Any water discoloration or low-pressure problems should last only a short time. If problems persist, notify Iowa American Water’s customer service line at 1-866-641-2108.
Flushing will be performed by Iowa American Water crews. They will be working out of trucks identified with the company logo and will have photo ID badges. For the safety of employees and customers, the company requests that customers follow social distancing recommendations.
