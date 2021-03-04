Each year, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation hosts a fundraising auction to advance the future of Iowa’s beef cattle industry. This year’s event will be held virtually through Show Circuit (SC) Online Sales.
Bidding will open at 7 a.m. March 9 and end at 7 p.m. March 11. Participants will need to register to bid or donate this year at sconlinesales.com.
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation focuses on education, advocacy, and financial assistance, in an effort to provide opportunities to young Iowans in the cattle business and enhance the public perception of the industry. Mary Greiman, Youth and Outreach coordinator at the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation, says this is one way the Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation has made a diligent and committed effort to enhance and grow youth programs and scholarships.
“Our Youth Beef Team membership has more than doubled in size and we are offering more opportunities every year for our youth to learn about and grow the beef industry,” Greiman said. “Our annual auction is one of the main ways we raise funds to do these things. Please help us continue to grow and support our youth by participation in our auction.”
Auction proceeds will help support youth programs and fund numerous scholarships. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation is able to fund these activities and more through the generosity of cattle producers and supporters.
The auction will feature a $500 Trans Ova Genetics service certificate, two Tim Cox prints, 10 pounds of the famous Cedar County Cattlemen’s pit beef and more.
