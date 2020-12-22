DES MOINES — The Iowa Credit Union Foundation and its Board of Directors voted to welcome two new members to its board and elected new board officers at its annual meeting in December.
Joining the ICUF Board in 2021 are Donna Dyer•Bischoff and Alejandro Alaniz. Dyer•Bischoff is a sales market manager, Credit Union System Relations at CUNA Mutual Group, and Alaniz is a region sales manager for Collins Community Credit Union. Both will serve 3•year terms.
In addition, Ann McMillian, executive vice president and chief operating officer at IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, was elected as board chair of the 2021 term. McMillian will be joined by Vice Chair Marian Holmes from Community 1st Credit Union, Treasurer Keith Mesch from Veridian Credit Union and Secretary Jordan Hensley from Peoples Credit Union.
ICUF and its Board of Directors are dedicated to the organizational mission to empower people and communities to achieve financial well•being by championing the credit union philosophy of people helping people. ICUF’s Board of Directors is made up of representatives from the Iowa credit union industry and like•minded organizations and individuals throughout the state.
“On behalf of the Iowa Credit Union Foundation, I would like to congratulate our two newest board members and welcome them to the team,” said Jaimie Miller, ICUF executive director. “Each brings a wealth of unique knowledge and diverse experience that will assist the ICUF Board in fulfilling its mission. We sincerely appreciate their willingness to take a leadership role with ICUF and we look forward to working with them in the future.”
The 2021 ICUF Board of Directors are:
• Board Chair Ann McMillian, IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.
• Vice Chair Marian Holmes, Community 1st Credit Union.
• Treasurer Keith Mesch, Veridian Credit Union.
• Secretary Jordan Hensley, Peoples Credit Union.
• Alejandro Alaniz, Collins Community Credit Union.
• Jim Anderson, Des Moines Metro Credit Union.
• Mary Bontrager, Greater Des Moines Partnership.
• Adam Carroll, National Financial Educators.
• Donna Dyer•Bischoff, CUNA Mutual Group.
• Angela Drury, 1st Gateway Credit Union.
• Danielle Gratton, Dupaco Community Credit Union.
• Jennifer Naeve, Ascentra Credit Union.
• Rebecca Neades, GreenState Credit Union.
• Paula O’Rourke, Linn Area Credit Union.
• Julie Willse, Greater Iowa Credit Union.
