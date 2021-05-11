DES MOINES – The Iowa Democratic Party has announced honorees for its annual Hall of Fame celebration, including former U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, who will be inducted as the 2021 Outstanding Elected Official.
This year’s event will premiere online at 5 p.m. June 13.
The annual Hall of Fame celebration will bring together Democratic supporters from all across Iowa to celebrate the accomplishments of this year’s award winners and recognize the work being done to grow the party throughout the state. Loebsack represented Iowa’s Second Congressional District, which includes Clinton County.
In addition to Loebsack, the following Iowans will be honored at this year’s celebration:
Outstanding Leadership
Amy Adams, Fayette County.
Outstanding State Central Committee Member
Paula Martinez, Warren County.
Outstanding Democratic Party Chair
Tom Courtney, Des Moines County.
DiAnne Lerud-Chubb, Des Moines County.
Outstanding Democratic Party Activist
Athena Gilbraith, Scott County.
Rising Star Award
Alma Puga, Crawford County.
To register for the event, go to https:// secure.ngpvan.com/ 46WsjW2ImEe3zM5LElIRcQ2
