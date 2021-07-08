DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is launching a new “I Am a Recycler” campaign statewide, focusing on improving recycling efforts throughout Iowa.
Through this campaign, the DNR wants to see how Iowans recycle and how it varies throughout the state. Over the next six months, the Iowa DNR will share information and resources about not only recycling more, but recycling right.
“Recycling right is critical to ensure collected materials are recycled into new products and not contaminated and landfilled,” said Jennifer Wright, supervisor with the DNR’s Land Quality Bureau.
Iowans can join in the campaign by snapping a selfie of how they recycle at home, in the workplace or on the road. Iowa recyclers can post their pictures on social media and tag the @IowaDNR and use the hashtag #IAmARecycler.
For more information, visit https://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Land-Quality/Waste-Planning-Recycling.
