WEST DES MOINES — Members of Iowa’s largest general farm organization gathered at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines this week to recognize the achievements of county farm bureaus, young farmer award winners and receive insight on topics and issues shaping agriculture.
For the first time in more than a decade, delegates elected a new vice president following the retirement of Joe Heinrich.
Brian Feldpausch of Grundy County was elected vice president of the Iowa Farm Bureau, succeeding Joe Heinrich of Maquoketa, who didn’t seek re-election. Heinrich served as IFBF vice president for the past 11 years after serving as District 6 director and holding various Jackson County Farm Bureau leadership roles.
Feldpausch served as IFBF District 5 director prior to being elected vice president and previously held numerous leadership positions with the Grundy County Farm Bureau. He also served on IFBF’s internal study committee, legacy planning committee and county finance task force. He is currently a member of the Grundy County Fair Board and serves as a BCLUW school board member.
The Iowa State University alum has served on several boards and advisory committees, including the Iowa FFA Foundation board, ISU Ag Endowment trustee, Hawkeye Community College Ag Business Advisory Committee and various leadership roles with 4-H.
Farm Bureau members engaged in several educational breakout sessions during the two-day meeting, receiving insight into building and growing a farm brand to capitalize on growing direct-to-consumer trends and desire to know more about how and where their food was made and the farm families who grow and raise it.
Members also received an update on the ongoing fertilizer crisis with insight into alternatives to combat the surging prices, cropping systems to improve soil health and continue conservation progress, ag market outlook and national policy developments shaping the new Farm Bill.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed members virtually during the closing session and shared her strong support of Iowa farm families and agriculture, proclaiming Dec. 5-9 to be “Iowa Farm Bureau Week”. Reynolds recognized Farm Bureau as a partner in carrying Iowa forward and thanked members for their effort leading to Iowa’s biofuels access bill passed during last year’s Iowa legislative session.
The meeting concluded with a motivational keynote from former NFL star Jason Brown, who walked away from eight-figure contract offers to commit to a life of service. In 2009, Brown’s $30 million contract with the St. Louis Rams made him the league’s highest paid center. However, Brown felt called to a life of purpose and community service, and in 2014, declined additional contract offers, and instead walked away from professional football to purchase a 1,000-acre farm. The North Carolina native returned home to farm, and he continues to donate the food he grows on his farm to service organizations within the community.
IFBF Elections
Sharyl Bruning of Monona County was elected to the IFBF board to represent District 4, left vacant when Greg Jochum didn’t seek re-election. The district is made up of 11 counties in west central Iowa.
Joe Dierickx of Clinton County was re-elected IFBF District 6 director. District 6 is composed of 11 counties in eastern Iowa. Dierickx was first elected director in 2019 and farms with his brother, Paul, growing corn and soybeans, as well as providing custom planting, harvesting and spraying services. Joe and his wife, Barbara, have three adult children.
Tim Kaldenberg of Monroe County was also re-elected as director representing District 8 comprised of 10 counties in south central Iowa. Kaldenberg was first elected to the board in 2019.
Nine delegates were elected to represent Iowa at the 2023 AFBF Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico from Jan. 6-11. They include IFBF President Brent Johnson of Calhoun County; IFBF Vice President Brian Feldpausch of Grundy County; District 4 director Sharyl Bruning of Monona County; Darrick Hall of Jones County; Deanna Brennecke of Decatur County; Craig Recker of Dubuque County; Chris Prizler of Iowa; Brian Borcherding of Franklin County and Brent Lorimor of Fremont County.
Lorimor was elected to a three-year term on the IFBF internal study committee. The internal study committee serves as a liaison between the county Farm Bureau voting delegates and the state board of directors.
Distinguished Service to Ag Award
Joel DeJong and Dave Klocke have been named Iowa Farm Bureau’s Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award recipients.
DeJong was nominated by the Woodbury County Farm Bureau for his commitment to helping farmers apply best nutrient and management practices on their family farms.
He recently retired from a 41-year career at Iowa State University Extension, serving most of that time as an agronomist in northwest Iowa. DeJong is known among his peers as the “King of Calibration” due to his expertise in nutrient precision agriculture and manure application. He is also the board secretary of the Northwest Research Farm Association and serves on the Dordt University ag program advisory board.
Klocke was nominated by the Carroll County Farm Bureau for creating innovative solutions to help fellow farmers. He and his family grow corn and soybeans and raise pigs.
He and his wife, Karen, founded PigEasy, LLC, a line of products to improve the well-being of pigs and increase a farmer’s profit potential. They hold multiple patents for animal feeding devices and ventilation equipment to improve animal comfort and are the largest employer in Templeton.
Young Farmer Achievement Award
Tanner Brass of Franklin County, Clark Dolch of Adair County and Melissa Moretz of Worth County were honored as recipients of the 2022 Iowa Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmer Leadership Award.
