Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to overcast skies and freezing drizzle late. High near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Periods of light freezing rain this evening. The clouds lingering overnight. Low 11F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.