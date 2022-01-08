DEWITT — Land values in Clinton and Jackson counties rose more than 30% in 2021, following a statewide trend that saw an increase in all 99 counties in Iowa.
The average value of an acre of Iowa farmland skyrocketed 29% in 2021, reaching a new high of $9,751 an acre, according to Iowa State University’s annual Farmland Value Survey released in December.
Land values in Clinton County increased 31.7%, or $2,463 per acre, to $10,221. Values in Jackson County increased 33.9%, or $2,393 per acre, to $9,449.
The nominal value of an acre of farmland is now higher than at any point since ISU began surveying values in 1941 and is 12% higher than the previous peak in 2013 — although the current value in inflation-adjusted terms is still lower than that for 2012 and 2013.
The last time farmland values increased more than 25% was in 2011, when values rose 32.5%.
“Surging ethanol demand and high commodity prices were two of the significant factors driving the increase in 2011,” said Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics at ISU’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development.
“The increase this year is in part due to much stronger commodity prices thanks to higher exports, stronger than expected crop yields, and strong ad hoc COVID-19 related government payments,” said Zhang, who leads ISU’s annual Land Value Survey.
Zhang said favorable interest rates also contributed to the increases in 2011 and this year; however, he noted that inflation was an important factor behind the value increase this year as well. Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. inflation rate rose 6.8% over the last year, which was the largest increase since 1982.
“Inflation is driving some investors to consider farmland as an alternative investment asset because farmland value tends to rise with higher inflation. The inflation-adjusted average value rose 21% but the nominal value rose 29%, which shows the effect of inflation,” Zhang said.
For the ninth consecutive year, Scott and Decatur counties reported the highest and lowest values, respectively. Land values in Scott County increased 30%, or $3,193 per acre, to $13,852. Land values in Decatur County increased 31.5%, or $1,213 per acre, to $5,062.
Clayton and Allamakee Counties reported the largest percentage increase, 36.4%, while Scott County saw the largest dollar increase, $3,193 per acre. The smallest percentage increase, 23.2%, was reported in Keokuk County, while Taylor County saw the smallest dollar increase, $1,199 per acre.
As for U.S. net farm income, Zhang said it is forecasted to grow $22 billion (23.2%) from 2020 levels to $116.8 billion in 2021, which is the highest level since 2013.
“The increase in 2021 farm income is largely driven by the rises in commodity prices and the resulting crop and livestock receipts, as opposed to almost solely ad hoc federal government payments as in 2020,” he said.
