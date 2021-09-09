CLINTON — The Iowa Finance Authority announced Wednesday that it has allocated $207,524 in annual housing tax credits to Community Housing Initiatives to update the Van Allen Apartments in Clinton.
The property offers 19 mixed-income apartments at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Second Street in downtown Clinton.
CHI originally acquired the Van Allen building in 2000 and converted the former department store into 19 apartments and first-floor commercial space. Funds awarded by the Iowa Finance Authority for rehabilitation will help the non-profit organization update handicapped accessibility features, modernize amenities, enhance energy efficiency, and refresh historic finishes.
“Successful funding for this project is especially exciting for Clinton, a community that has been champion of this wonderful historic building since it was originally constructed in 1915,” said Kris Illg, CHI’s director of Construction and Rehabilitation. “From the original adaptive reuse in 2002 to current plans for update of the property in 2021, Clinton city leaders have helped us preserve and protect this irreplaceable piece of American architectural history.”
Construction on the property is expected to begin early in 2022, although a specific date has not been set.
The building has 14 one-bedroom units and five two-bedroom units. Two of the apartments are rented at market rate, while the remaining 17 have income restriction guidelines.
Community Housing Initiatives is Iowa’s largest non-profit housing development and consulting group. Since 1993, CHI has worked with communities ranging in population from 800 to 200,000 to create housing solutions that meet community needs and provide comprehensive services for residents.
CHI has generated or preserved over 1,600 affordable housing units offered at below market rates. CHI has also worked with state and local governments, civic groups, and non-profit organizations across the state to promote the development of safe, affordable, and accessible rental housing.
CHI currently owns and operates five properties in Clinton – Van Allen, Armstrong, Clinton Block and Roosevelt School, which are all renovated historic buildings in downtown. The property will be managed locally from CHI’s office at West Heights Townhomes, a new construction family housing facility located at 1155 14th Ave NW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.