CLINTON — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ press conference Monday was much different than the norm.
The governor is practicing social distancing after she visited Washington D.C., last week, and received a visit from Vice President Mike Pence when he traveled to Iowa later in the week.
A report surfaced that a White House aide to the vice president had tested positive for the coronavirus. That aide was also nearby when Reynolds visited the White House last Wednesday. The governor said she did not have direct contact with the aide, but she is going to take the necessary precautions to ensure she and her staff are safe.
“Out of an abundance of caution, I will follow a modified quarantine plan,” Reynolds said. “Similar to what Dr. Fauci and other White House administration members have announced that they’re doing.”
Reynolds said she will have her temperature taken daily. Also, the governor said she will be tested each day and was tested Monday. She mentioned that her test results came back negative. She said she will continue practicing social distancing and wear a mask. The governor did not have one on during her press conference but said she had one and would put it on afterward. Reynolds said she will continue taking these safety precautions for as long as they are needed.
“We will be practicing social distancing,” Reynolds said. “We will really minimize my interactions with the team members that are out here. And I will be doing some work from home, as well as with Zoom calls.”
Some questioned the governor about her decision to continue to relax restrictions across the state when officials from the White House are contracting the coronavirus, which shows this virus knows no bounds.
Reynolds teased at her press conference that on Tuesday she would announce lifting some of the orders she put in place in her proclamation, many of which are to expire Friday. She said it comes down to people doing what they can to protect themselves from COVID-19, but she is going to continue opening up the state.
“Well, we have to continue to practice personal responsibility,” Reynolds said. “The more that we are able to test, we are going to continue to open up test (sites) across the state of Iowa. We are going to continue to open up to give more Iowans the opportunity to see if they are testing positive or negative. But the same recommendations apply from the beginning of this. We could never guarantee Iowans wouldn’t get it.”
Reynolds said she wanted to remind people across the state that 80 percent of Iowans will have mild to no symptoms and that the remaining 20 percent are the ones most significantly impacted by COVID-19. She said people with underlying health conditions and 65 and older should stay home. She added people should stay at home as well if they are sick or do not feel well.
Additionally, Reynolds said the state is increasing testing statewide, including a Test Iowa site that opened up Monday in Davenport. She said employers should allow workers to continue to work from home, if possible. She also said she recommends employers make accommodations as their employees return to work.
Clinton County has reported 58 confirmed cases since the outbreak began, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
