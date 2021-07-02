DES MOINES - Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered Friday that all flags in Iowa be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday July 3 in honor of LaMetta Wynn, Iowa’s first African-American woman mayor.
Wynn was in elected in 1995 as mayor of Clinton. She died June 24 at the age of 87.
“Serving as a mayor, school board member, and a role model for the community, LaMetta Wynn’s life was dedicated to helping others,” said Reynolds in a press release.
“Her list of accomplishments along with the historical significance of being the first African-American female mayor in Iowa’s history blazed a trail for others to follow. Her legacy will serve as a powerful reminder to the greatness of Iowans and the values and ideals embedded so deeply in America’s DNA: character, determination, and hard work are what count.”
Wynn served as mayor for three terms and was respected for her leadership. Before running for city office, Wynn was a member of the Clinton Community School Board. The former mayor also served in leadership positions at the state level, the governor's office said.
Visitation for Wynn is scheduled for 4-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave. N. in Clinton. Funeral services will immediately follow the second visitation with burial in Springdale Cemetery.
Flags will be at half staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half staff for the same length of time.
