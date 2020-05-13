CLINTON — Barbers and hairstylists across Iowa – many of them sole proprietors waiting on unemployment benefits – have been eager to get back to work after being closed down by the governor's state health emergency proclamation.
So when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday that salons and barbershops can open Friday, the cosmetologists at Beauty on the Avenue in Clinton were excited at the news.
Owner and stylist Liz Henderson said she also cried because of mixed emotions ahead of the shop's reopening.
"We are super excited," Henderson said. "But also at the same time, we are a little bit nervous. I want to keep my stylists safe, and I want to keep my clientele safe. So we are going to do the best that we can to do that. But we are all ready to get back to work and see our family, which are our clients."
Beauty on the Avenue closed its doors about eight weeks ago when the coronavirus made its way into Iowa. The stylists had to reschedule all of the appointments that were booked at that time.
Now that the business can reopen, the stylists have been bombarded with requests to make appointments for this coming weekend. Henderson expressed how grateful she and the other stylists are that people are ready to get their hair appointments set, but she is asking for customers to be very patient with them.
"It's new; we've never been through something like this before," Henderson said. "I still want their experience to be relaxing."
In terms of making sure everything complies with the governor's orders, the employees are prepared for that. Every station will have hand sanitizer and the booths are roughly 6 to 8 feet apart. Also between each appointment, stylists will extensively clean and wipe down everything.
They are asking their clients to call them personally about appointments. Additionally, they are asking people to remain in their cars and the stylists will call or text them to let them know they are ready for them to sit in the chair. Face coverings are optional; they want people to do whatever they feel is most comfortable.
In the short term, they are doing just basic services that will not include blow drying, shampooing, and wax services.
As Iowa is reopening, the mandatory stay-at-home order across the Mississippi River in Illinois is ongoing. Cyara Peterson, a stylist, said that makes things somewhat complicated because people from Illinois are just as eager to come to the salon to get their hair done.
Many of the stylists are not accepting new clients and their Tuesday $10 special is also canceled for the foreseeable future.
"We have to take time for those who are already our customers first before we can worry about others," Peterson said. "Those are the ones that have been supporting us. Like Liz has said, they are family to us. They have supported us through this whole thing."
