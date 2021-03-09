CLINTON — A bill that would allow a state legislative council to review executive orders issued by the President of the United States passed out of the House State Government Committee last week.
Introduced by Republican John H. Wills of Spirit Lake, the bill would allow the legislative council to review executive orders that had not been affirmed by a vote of the United States Congress and signed into law as prescribed in the U.S. Constitution. The committee could recommend further review by the attorney general and the governor.
The State’s attorney general would determine the constitutionality of the order and whether the state should seek an exemption from the application of the order or seek to have the order declared an unconstitutional exercise of legislative authority by the president.
The bill specifically forbids that the state or any publicly funded organization implement an executive order that restricts a person’s rights or is unconstitutional as determined by the attorney general and which relates to a pandemic or other health emergency; the regulation of natural resources, including coal and oil; the regulation of the agriculture industry; the use of land; the regulation of the financial sector as it relates to environmental, social or governance standards; and the regulation of the constitutional right to bear arms.
