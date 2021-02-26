Iowa House bill would provide money for drive-thru vaccines
DES MOINES — A bill introduced Wednesday in the Iowa House would provide up to $20 million for drive-thru vaccination clinics across the state.
Introduced by 34 House Democrats, including Clinton’s Mary Wolfe, the bill would take effect upon enactment and would not revert back to the state at the close of a fiscal year but would remain available for the purpose designated.
Wolfe and other House Democrats also introduced a bill that would require healthcare plans to waive all cost-sharing requirements and prior-authorization requirements for COVID-related health conditions and to waive all costs for COVID vaccination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.