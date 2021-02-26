DES MOINES — Two bills that would allow dentists and podiatrists to give vaccinations passed out of Iowa House committees this month.
House Study Bill 71, proposed by the Dental Board, gives dentists the right to prescribe and administer a vaccine or immunization for influenza or SARS-CoV to patients as recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
House File 686, proposed by the Human Resources Committee, would allow licensed podiatrists to administer immunizations and vaccines. The bill was introduced on the House floor Wednesday.
The bills are not the only ones relating to vaccination that have been introduced in the Iowa House as health officials statewide administer COVID-19 vaccines.
House File 329, introduced this month by Republican Rep. Jeff Shipley, makes anyone exempt from immunization requirements by employer or schools or licensing agencies unless certain criteria have been met.
The bill allows people to opt out of immunization requirements unless clinical trials have evaluated the vaccine’s safety for at least a year, the department of public health has posted injuries or diseases caused by the vaccine with rates at which they occur, the risk of permanent disability or death from the vaccine has been proven to be less than that caused by the infection, and the manufacturer is liable for any injury caused by the vaccine.
House File 330, also introduced by Shipley, prohibits an employer from discriminating against an employee based on the employee’s vaccination history or the refusal of the employee to receive a vaccine or provide proof of immunity.
Employees may bring action against employers in district court for injunctive relief, actual damages, admission or reinstatement with back pay plus 10% interest for violation of the Act.
The bill also prohibits hospitals or health care facilities from requiring staff to be immunized or from discriminating against them if they refuse to receive an immunization.
Nor can a hospital or health care facility or health care provider discriminate against or terminate treatment of a patient based on the patient’s refusal to be immunized.
A health care facility or assisted living program would not be allowed to terminate treatment of a resident or tenant solely on the basis of the resident or tenant not having received or refusing to receive an immunization, if the bill becomes law.
Under the bill, licensing agencies and insurers cannot use immunization status as a basis for rejection. Immunization would not be required for enrollment in any elementary or secondary school or licensed child care center if the physician determines that the immunization would be injurious to the health of the child, or if immunization conflicts with the applicant’s religious beliefs.
Even under emergency powers, a state of disaster emergency proclamation shall not require a person to receive a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine or impose any civil or criminal penalties against anyone who refuses to receive a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the bill says.
Subjecting a person to any separate treatment or restricting a person in any way on the basis of a person’s vaccination or immunity status would be considered discriminatory under the bill.
House File 330 also prohibits the inclusion of a person’s vaccination or immunization status or test results on a person’s driver’s license.
The bill was referred to the Human Resources Committee.
House File 247, introduced by Shipley, repeals Code section 139A.8 requiring proof of immunization for elementary and secondary schools and for licensed child care centers.
Parents shall not be required to assure that their children are immunized against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, poliomyelitis, rubeola, rubella, varicella, haemophilus influenza B and invasive pneumococcal disease, hepatitis type B, meningococcal disease or any other disease, the bill says. Nor can parents be required to provide evidence of such immunization to be enrolled in a licensed child care center or elementary or secondary school in Iowa.
The bill remains in the Human Resources Committee.
Other COVID-related bills include House Study Bill 162, which prohibits colleges from requiring students or employees from wearing face masks or social distancing while off campus. The bill was proposed by the Committee on State Government.
The bill passed out of subcommittee by a 2-1 vote earlier this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.