CLINTON — Iowa State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, would like to do more for Clinton County. She'd like to see the state fund education at a higher level, give more bargaining rights to public employees and provide more rehabilitation for people arrested on drug crimes, Wolfe said.
But her hands are tied.
"I think what's important to note is that I came in in 2011," Wolfe said Monday. "Republicans have had control of the entire House. Basically, nothing moves forward in the Iowa House unless the Republican leadership lets it go through."
Wolfe is running for a sixth term for the State's 98th District seat, squaring off against Republican Joma Short in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Wolfe said without more Democrats, she doesn't have much hope of passing certain bills. The only way Wolfe can bring change is to maintain a good relationship with Republican colleagues, she said. She's co-sponsored bills with Republicans, and when Republicans introduced bills that Wolfe knew would pass without her support, she suggested compromises "to mitigate some of the problems I saw with the bills."
Wolfe and State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt, worked together five years to pass the hotel-motel excise tax bill, finally getting it through both the Iowa House and Senate this year.
Wolfe has supported criminal reform bills that focus on providing less jail time and more treatment for lower-level drug charges.
"At least 90% of the bills that pass in the Iowa House are bipartisan and non-controversial," Wolfe said. "Where we differed are the bills I haven't supported but they passed anyway."
In 2017, Republicans controlled the House, the Senate and the Governorship. "The first thing they did was to file a bill that gutted our collective bargaining," said Wolfe.
Democrats reached out to work out a compromise, Wolfe said, "to make that a little less destructive to our public sector unions, and there was no compromise whatsoever."
The act didn't make Iowa better, said Wolfe, and it didn't make Clinton County better. "I think it's made it more difficult to attract people to come to a more rural area and work in [public] fields," said Wolfe.
"If Republicans keep control of the House, we’re going to see more of that going forward."
The Iowa Statehouse has no balance right now, Wolfe said, no room for negotiation. "I think we have to have more Democrats in the Iowa House so we have more of a balance."
The 2018 historic income tax reform cut taxes by about $2 billion over five years, said Wolfe. That was supposed to spur economic development, and it may have in Polk County and the surrounding area.
"These kind of bills do encourage more people to settle in our urban areas," Wolfe said, but they don't help Clinton County.
Republicans are running Iowa like a business, Wolfe said. Rural areas and small businesses don't generate as much revenue as Polk County, "so we are always going to lose that kind of balancing test."
Lawmakers need to realize there is some inherent value in smaller counties, she said.
"The rich are getting richer in Iowa, there's no question about that," said Wolfe. The lower and middle classes have not seen that kind of jump. Clinton County certainly hasn't, she said.
Wolfe said the Iowa Legislature needs to focus on education during its next session. "Our schools are desperately doing what they can to make it work, but it's going to cost a lot of money.
"Every year our schools say we need more funding. We have cut and cut and cut, and we can't keep doing this," said Wolfe.
"I also think we need to focus on local control." The Republican majority says it favors local control, "except when they don't," Wolfe said.
"I would want to mention, I’m a criminal defense attorney so I strongly support the Constitution," Wolfe said. One bill she sponsored with the Republicans would return gun rights to Class D non-violent felons under certain circumstances.
People convicted of felonies who have served their time should be allowed to vote, and nonviolent felons should have firearms rights restored so they can go hunting or get a gun for protection.
"I like to work on bills that make sense and will move individual rights forward… but in a reasonable way," Wolfe said.
Clinton County hasn’t been served well over the last four years, Wolfe said. Bills to fund education, substance abuse programs and other programs "to give people a hand up," don't make it through.
"I hope people remember… that it’s been the Republican party that has had control," Wolfe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.