This week the Iowa House passed HF 694, also known as the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit Expansion.
The goal of this bill is to expand eligibility for the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program to reach even more owners and operators. Since its creation in 2007, the program has issued over $77 million in tax credits across the state.
The program was designed to provide an Iowa tax credit incentive to established operators, enabling them to lease their land, equipment and/or buildings to beginning farmers in order to transfer farming operations to the next generation.
Currently, beginning farmers can participate in the tax credit program for 10 years and the proposed legislation will extend this cap to 15 years. The legislation also removes the $50,000 tax credit cap that farmers can receive.
As the program exists, farmland must be part the lease. The new legislation will allow standalone buildings to qualify. This piece of legislation has been a priority of the Governor’s and mine for several years now and hopefully will soon become law.
HF 694 is now on its way to the Senate to be considered and if passed will head to the Governor’s office for her signature to become law. If you are interested in the legislation becoming law, please contact your senator to bring HF 694 to the Senate floor for consideration.
The program operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applications are accepted until Aug. 1 or until all the tax credit allocation has been awarded. There is an annual $12 million cap.
If you are interested in applying for the Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program you can learn more about the qualifications at https://www.iowafinance.com/beginning-farming-programs/beginning-farmer-tax-credit-program/.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
