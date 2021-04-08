This week in the Iowa House, we passed House File 588 – a bill that will create a Hoover Presidential Library Tax Credit program. Hoover, the 31st President of the United States, was born in Iowa and his presidential library is located in West Branch. The library’s foundation is currently planning a $20 million renovation of the library, museum, and associated grounds.
The bill requires that the economic development authority develop a system for authorization and distribution of tax credits. The tax credit is available in tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2021, but before January 1, 2024 and is repealed December 31, 2029, to account for the carryforward of any excess credit that may be credited to the person’s tax liability for up to five years.
The program will have a cap of $5 million. The maximum amount of tax credits granted to a person shall not exceed five percent of the aggregate amount of tax credits authorized under the cap. Additionally, 10 percent of the aggregate amount of tax credits authorized shall be reserved for those donations in amounts of $30,000 or less. If any portion of the reserved tax credits have not been distributed by September 1, 2023, the remaining reserved tax credits can be available to any other eligible person.
In its final action of the session, the Iowa House Agriculture Committee passed Senate File 356. The bill creates a new Code Chapter (673A) that will be titled as the Iowa Agricultural Tourism Promotion Act. The intention of this bill is to help bridge the ever-widening consumer/producer divide by increasing agritourism in Iowa. The bill helps to address some liability concerns that may arise as Iowa’s agritourism industry continues to grow.
The bill will not exclude liability if an act or omission was illegal or intentional, the incident was the result of willful misconduct, gross negligence, incompetence, recklessness due to intoxication or failure to notify an agricultural tourist of a dangerous latent condition of a farm.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process, please contact me and I will do my best to try to keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
