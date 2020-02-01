CLINTON — Instead of showing up for the Nov. 3 general election and wondering how certain candidates ended up on the ballot or why certain philosophies ended up in a party platform, Iowa voters should help make those decisions during Monday’s caucuses, said Clinton County Republican Chairman Dan Smicker.

“I think we’re ready for the caucuses,” Smicker said Thursday. “We’re ready for people to come and have input in the direction our government is headed for the future.”

Smicker hasn’t “a clue in the world” how many residents will caucus Monday at 7 p.m., “[but] we hope a lot of people will show up and take part. We need input from the public.” ”We’re always working on last minute stuff,” said Clinton County Democrats Chairman Bill Jacobs, but the party will be ready for voters come Monday.People always complain about how slowly they get through the lines, Jacobs said. More volunteers would solve that problem.”If you really want the lines to go faster, we can make more lines if we have volunteers,” Jacobs said. People can contact Jacobs or their temporary precinct chairmen to volunteer. Candidates have scheduled last-minute events for Clinton and have volunteers canvassing the town. ”All of the campaigns are out door-knocking,” Jacobs said, though the party itself isn’t doing any phone calling or knocking on doors.

As the first vote in the race for the presidential nominee, Iowa will be in the national spotlight Monday.

According to NPR, for as much attention as the caucuses get, not many Iowans actually participate. In 2016 fewer than 16% of people eligible to vote actually caucused, the media outlet said, and that was the second-highest turnout in the history of the Iowa Democratic caucuses.

Given the number of Democratic candidates this year, the Iowa Democratic Party is expecting a record-breaking turnout this year, according to NPR. A record 239,000 voters caucused in 2008.

Iowa caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the following locations:

Democratic Party

Bloomfield-Brookfield-Delmar — Delwood School

Camanche 1 — Camanche High School commons

Camanche 2 — Camanche High School media center

Center Township — Northeast High School, room 205

Clinton 1-1 — Public library

Clinton 1-2 — Clinton Community College graphic arts

Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School

Clinton 2-2 — Clinton Community College auditorium

Clinton 3-1 — Clinton County Administration Building

Clinton 3-2 — Clinton Community School District Administration Building

Clinton 4-1 — Eagle Heights Elementary

Clinton 4-2 — Clinton Middle School

Deep Creek-Goose Lake— Northeast High School, room 206

DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Middle School

DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Middle School

DeWitt Township — DeWitt Middle School

Eden-Camanche Township — Camanche High School, data room off of media center

Elk River-Hampshire-Andover — Northeast High School, cafeteria

Liberty-Toronto — CalWheat High School

Low Moor — Low Moor Community Center

Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Grade School

Orange-Grand Mount — Grand Mound Community Center

Sharon-Lost Nation — Phone Co. meeting room

Spring Rock-Wheatland — CalWheat High School

Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School, room 207

Welton-Washington — Welton Fire Station

Republican Party

Bloomfield-Brookfield — Delmar Elementary School

Camanche 1 — Camanche Middle School

Camanche 2 — Camanche Middle School

Center Township — Northeast High School

Clinton 1-1 — Bluff Elementary School

Clinton 1-2 — Bluff Elementary School

Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School

Clinton 2-2 — Jefferson Elementary School

Clinton 3-1 — Ericksen Center, room A

Clinton 3-2 — Whittier Elementary School

Clinton 4-1 — Ericksen Center, room B

Clinton 4-2 — Whittier Elementary School

Deep Creek — Northeast High School cafeteria

DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Central High School

DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Central High School

DeWitt Township — DeWitt Central High School

Eden-Camanche Township — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop

Elk River-Hampshire — Northeast High School

Liberty — Calamus Wheatland High School

Low Moor — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop

Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Wheatland Elementary

Orange-Grand Mound — Dennis Campbell’s Farm Shop

Sharon-Lost Nation — American Legion Post Bldg.

Spring Rock-Wheatlnd — Calamus Wheatland High School

Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School

Washington-Welton — Welton Fire Station

