CLINTON — Instead of showing up for the Nov. 3 general election and wondering how certain candidates ended up on the ballot or why certain philosophies ended up in a party platform, Iowa voters should help make those decisions during Monday’s caucuses, said Clinton County Republican Chairman Dan Smicker.
“I think we’re ready for the caucuses,” Smicker said Thursday. “We’re ready for people to come and have input in the direction our government is headed for the future.”
Smicker hasn’t “a clue in the world” how many residents will caucus Monday at 7 p.m., “[but] we hope a lot of people will show up and take part. We need input from the public.” ”We’re always working on last minute stuff,” said Clinton County Democrats Chairman Bill Jacobs, but the party will be ready for voters come Monday.People always complain about how slowly they get through the lines, Jacobs said. More volunteers would solve that problem.”If you really want the lines to go faster, we can make more lines if we have volunteers,” Jacobs said. People can contact Jacobs or their temporary precinct chairmen to volunteer. Candidates have scheduled last-minute events for Clinton and have volunteers canvassing the town. ”All of the campaigns are out door-knocking,” Jacobs said, though the party itself isn’t doing any phone calling or knocking on doors.
As the first vote in the race for the presidential nominee, Iowa will be in the national spotlight Monday.
According to NPR, for as much attention as the caucuses get, not many Iowans actually participate. In 2016 fewer than 16% of people eligible to vote actually caucused, the media outlet said, and that was the second-highest turnout in the history of the Iowa Democratic caucuses.
Given the number of Democratic candidates this year, the Iowa Democratic Party is expecting a record-breaking turnout this year, according to NPR. A record 239,000 voters caucused in 2008.
Iowa caucuses begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 at the following locations:
Democratic Party
Bloomfield-Brookfield-Delmar — Delwood School
Camanche 1 — Camanche High School commons
Camanche 2 — Camanche High School media center
Center Township — Northeast High School, room 205
Clinton 1-1 — Public library
Clinton 1-2 — Clinton Community College graphic arts
Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School
Clinton 2-2 — Clinton Community College auditorium
Clinton 3-1 — Clinton County Administration Building
Clinton 3-2 — Clinton Community School District Administration Building
Clinton 4-1 — Eagle Heights Elementary
Clinton 4-2 — Clinton Middle School
Deep Creek-Goose Lake— Northeast High School, room 206
DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Middle School
DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Middle School
DeWitt Township — DeWitt Middle School
Eden-Camanche Township — Camanche High School, data room off of media center
Elk River-Hampshire-Andover — Northeast High School, cafeteria
Liberty-Toronto — CalWheat High School
Low Moor — Low Moor Community Center
Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Grade School
Orange-Grand Mount — Grand Mound Community Center
Sharon-Lost Nation — Phone Co. meeting room
Spring Rock-Wheatland — CalWheat High School
Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School, room 207
Welton-Washington — Welton Fire Station
Republican Party
Bloomfield-Brookfield — Delmar Elementary School
Camanche 1 — Camanche Middle School
Camanche 2 — Camanche Middle School
Center Township — Northeast High School
Clinton 1-1 — Bluff Elementary School
Clinton 1-2 — Bluff Elementary School
Clinton 2-1 — Jefferson Elementary School
Clinton 2-2 — Jefferson Elementary School
Clinton 3-1 — Ericksen Center, room A
Clinton 3-2 — Whittier Elementary School
Clinton 4-1 — Ericksen Center, room B
Clinton 4-2 — Whittier Elementary School
Deep Creek — Northeast High School cafeteria
DeWitt 1 — DeWitt Central High School
DeWitt 2 — DeWitt Central High School
DeWitt Township — DeWitt Central High School
Eden-Camanche Township — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop
Elk River-Hampshire — Northeast High School
Liberty — Calamus Wheatland High School
Low Moor — Lee Stofer Music Repair Shop
Olive-Grant-Calamus — Calamus Wheatland Elementary
Orange-Grand Mound — Dennis Campbell’s Farm Shop
Sharon-Lost Nation — American Legion Post Bldg.
Spring Rock-Wheatlnd — Calamus Wheatland High School
Waterford-Charlotte — Northeast High School
Washington-Welton — Welton Fire Station
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.