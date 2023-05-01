Iowa’s congressional delegation last week won victories around ethanol and focused on national security and spending in their proposed bills.
Iowa’s House members celebrate win on ethanol tax credits
Iowa Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn joined together last week to prevent fellow Republicans from cutting a biofuels tax credit as part of their proposal to prevent default on the national debt and cut spending. Here’s what they said about the legislation, which narrowly passed the House on Wednesday:
“Since this proposal was unveiled, our delegation has stood united for Iowa’s farmers and producers fighting to amend the bill to protect biofuels tax credits,” the representatives said in a joint statement..”Having successfully amended the bill to protect funding for these tax credits, our delegation will vote for this legislation, which is a starting point to avoid a default and cut wasteful spending.”
Feenstra, who led the negotiations, said: “After leading negotiations with Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy to rein in government spending and protect Iowa biofuels, I am proud that vital tax provisions to grow our thriving biofuels industry and help our farmers succeed will not be eliminated. This is a major victory for rural Iowa and our economy.”
Waiver for summertime E15
Also last week, the Biden administration issued an emergency waiver to allow for summer sales of the E-15 gas blend, an issue that Iowa’s delegation in the House and Senate have been strongly urging the president to support.
“This waiver wouldn’t have been necessary if the Administration hadn’t delayed permanent implementation of year-round E15, but this is nonetheless the right thing to do for farmers, producers, and consumers who will benefit from less expensive fuel this summer,” Nunn said in a statement.
Nunn introduces tech security bills
Nunn and Democratic California Rep. Doris Matsui introduced a bill aimed at improving cybersecurity for K-12 schools.
The Enhancing K-12 Cybersecurity Act would create a K-12 cybersecurity technology improvement program, information exchange and incident registry to improve tracking of cyberattacks. Blackburn and Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner have introduced a companion bill in the Senate.
“When I was working on the White House’s National Security Council, I witnessed firsthand how important it is to prioritize cybersecurity. With these crimes on the rise, it’s imperative that we provide our schools with the tools to keep students’ information secure,” Nunn said in a news release. “In the wake of the ransomware incident in January, I’m proud to work across the aisle to ensure our schools have the resources and training they need to protect students.”
Nunn also introduced legislation with Democratic Connecticut Rep. Jim Himes aimed at the use of cryptocurrency by terrorists.
The Financial Technology Protection Act of 2023 would create a working group among “key federal government departments and intelligence agencies” and crypto industry leaders to address security risks and prevent money laundering with digital assets, according to a press release.
“This bipartisan bill will help ensure the United States is prepared to address security risks and prevent illicit money laundering while also protecting freedom for all Americans,” Nunn said in a statement. “We must do both simultaneously to ensure the long-term integrity of digital assets.”
A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate by Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Republican Sen. Ted Budd of North Carolina.
Grassley helps introduce bill strengthening lobbying transparency
Grassley reintroduced the Foreign Agents Disclosure and Registration Enhancement Act, aimed at strengthening enforcement and penalties when lobbyists fail to register as foreign agents.
Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida, Todd Young of Indiana, John Cornyn of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse are co-sponsors.
“If lobbyists or public relations firms are peddling policy preferences at the behest of foreign powers, we ought to know about it. Unfortunately, we’ve seen uneven application of laws designed to shine a light on foreign lobbying,” Grassley said. “This bill gives the Justice Department new tools to detect and deter secret foreign lobbying and ensures policymakers and the American public know when influence campaigns are being pushed by foreign interests. The bill is the product of years of negotiations and congressional oversight, and it’s time we get it on the books.”
The bill was first introduced in 2019, receiving bipartisan support.
Ernst introduces bill to combat Iranian maritime activities
Republican Sen. Joni Ernst introduced legislation last week aimed at countering maritime threats in the Middle East by Iran, “violent extremist organizations” and criminal networks, according to a news release.
Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Cory Booker of New Jersey joined in introducing the Maritime Architecture and Response to International Terrorism in the Middle East (MARITIME) Act.
The bill requires the Department of Defense to “develop a strategy with partners and allies in the Middle East” to counter the maritime threats. A companion bill has been introduced in the House.
“As violent extremists, criminal networks, and piracy activities threaten lives and lawful commerce, it’s important to the safety and security of the U.S., our servicemembers, and our partners that we encourage increased maritime cooperation, including interdiction capabilities, to deter Iran and its proxies,” Ernst said in a statement.
Grassley reintroduces foster parent recruitment bill
Grassley and Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan reintroduced a bill aimed at improving efforts to recruit and retain foster parents.
The Recruiting Families Using Data Act would require a new “family partnership plan” that describes how states will identify, recruit, screen, support and retain foster families. States would be required to collect data and report on foster family capacity and congregate care utilization, as well as the demographics and characteristics of foster families.
Feenstra and Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan will introduce a companion bill in the House, according to a release from Grassley’s office.
“Our bill improves data-collection to help states recruit and support more qualified individuals to care for foster youth. By making these improvements, we can help make sure foster kids have safe places to call home,” Grassley said in a statement.
Ernst proposes budget transparency bills
Ernst introduced two bills imposing new restrictions and reporting requirements on federally funded projects, according to a press release.
The “Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act” requires federal agencies to report annually to Congress about certain federally funded projects that are more than five years behind schedule or at least $1 billion over budget.
The “Put the Brakes on Boondoggles Act” would prevent the Department of Transportation from increasing spending on transit or rail projects that are already at least $1 billion over budget and if their “projected operational and administrative costs to provide the service exceed revenues generated from ridership over the next decade,” according to a news release.
Grassley renews bill strengthening tornado alert system
Grassley reintroduced legislation this week to update severe weather warning systems.
The Tornado Observation Research Notification and Deployment to Operations (TORNADO) Act would require the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to install new technology and adopt procedures aimed at providing earlier warning to the public of extreme weather events.
Co-sponsors of the bill include Republican Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Ted Cruz of Texas, John Thune of South Dakota, Todd Young of Indiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, John Boozman of Arkansas and Democratic Michigan Sen. Gary Peters.
