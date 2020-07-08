CLINTON — The Iowa legislature approved a decrease of $500,000 in funding to the Iowa Judicial Branch for fiscal year 2021.
A letter from State Court Administrator Todd Nuccio this week said that Governor Kim Reynolds signed an appropriations bill, which was passed by the Iowa legislature, that allocates just over $181 million to the Iowa Judicial Branch for fiscal year 2021.
The allocation is $500,000 less than what the Judicial Branch received in fiscal year 2020. The letter says with this action, the Iowa Supreme Court approved a judicial branch spending plan for the next 12 months. The plan provides a 2.1% salary increase for all non-judicial officer employees.
The plan should allow the judicial branch to avoid court closure days.
Nuccio said that to balance the budget, the judicial branch will maintain a hiring freeze on currently vacant positions and hold open new vacancies for a minimum of 90 days.
The judicial branch will also hold open all judicial officer vacancies occurring during fiscal year 2021 for at least 90 days and restrict travel for the next six months.
Nuccio said a large number of cases were postponed due to the pandemic, and the judicial branch will face a large backlog in the beginning of the fiscal year. Once face-to-face procedures resume, the new scheduling process that will be implemented to allow for social distancing will slow the daily process of hearing cases.
The backlog, slower pace and reduced budget will make the year challenging for everyone utilizing judicial branch services, Nuccio said.
Bench trials are scheduled to resume as soon as July 13. Jury trials are currently slated to begin in September.
