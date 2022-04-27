DEWITT — The Iowa Mutual loft housing project is underway and has received a $600,000 financial boost from the state.
Work on the former Iowa Mutual office campus in DeWitt has begun, as crews worked last month to clear furniture and remaining items from the property.
Bush Construction, of Davenport, is investing about $14 million into the building, which includes a complete renovation of the structure into 53 market-rate apartments of varying sizes.
The $600,000 boost comes in the form of a downtown housing grant. The program is administered by the Iowa Economic Development Authority and seeks to develop downtown districts with enhanced housing options.
The city of DeWitt applied for the application on behalf of Bush Construction.
Bryce Henderson, project development consultant for Bush Real Estate Development, said the money will help backfill cost overruns tied to supply chain and inflation issues.
To local developers, that money is the difference between an apartment complex with all the amenities and one with difficult cuts.
“DeWitt has such an amazing downtown,” said Angela Rheingans, executive director of the DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. and secretary for Crossroads Unlimited, a primary investor in the Iowa Mutual Lofts project. “This grant specifically allows us to make sure the project remains viable … We anticipated costs were going to be going up; We planned for that. Had we not gotten this grant and not qualified for historical tax credits, we may have needed to cut the amenities or change the project significantly.”
The project has received financial backing from local officials as well.
The DeWitt City Council set a public hearing for May 2 after which it can approve a TIF rebate agreement with Bush Construction for the property.
TIF (tax-increment financing) is a government capital improvement tool that subsidizes projects by rebating a portion of their property taxes over time to help finance the development. In exchange, the city grows bigger tax coffers on the horizon. The use of TIF does not affect the city’s tax rate.
DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner said the city will rebate $900,000 in property tax dollars over the next 12 years to spur the development. The building’s taxable value is about $1.5 million currently; with a proposed $14 million investment in the property, Lindner said its taxable value is anticipated to increase to $5 million or to $6 million upon completion.
Nick Joos is the DeWitt Observer's news editor.
