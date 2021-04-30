DEWITT — A proposed multi-unit apartment renovation in the former Iowa Mutual building in downtown DeWitt could receive a financial kickstart if a community catalyst grant is approved.
The project proposes renovating the 43,340-square-foot structure into 57 market-rate apartments of varying sizes.
Bush Construction of Davenport is leading the effort. Vice President of Project Development Bryce Henderson said the developer expects to close on its purchase of the property in early May.
The former Iowa Mutual Insurance building, located at 509 Ninth St. in DeWitt, was built in 1924 to house the company. The structure has been vacant for more than a year since Iowa Mutual merged with Encova, and employees working at the site were transitioned to remote work.
The project is an estimated $13.7 million investment in DeWitt’s downtown that city officials say will provide an economic boom to the area.
To provide a boost, Henderson, DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner, and other organizers joined forces to submit the project to receive a $100,000 Iowa Community Catalyst Building Remediation Grant. The city has already pledged $552,000 in property tax breaks to incentivize the project.
As a part of the grant application, officials said: “The council, mayor, DeWitt Chamber and Development Co., and the DeWitt Downtown Improvement District are all strong proponents of the Iowa Mutual project. It is not hyperbole to state that this is the most important project for the city at this time, and possibly the most important project in the last 10 years. These groups are in lockstep in their feeling that we must get this project done.”
In other business, the council:
• Authorized the transfer of $35,893.15 for repairs for a front-end loader. Half the money came from the road use equipment replacement account, and the other half from the local option sales tax equipment replacement account. The loader, which Public Works Director Matt Proctor said is a vital implement for the city, suffered engine troubles in March. Lindner said the city kept the loader’s resale value in mind when choosing the extent of repairs.
• Authorized new DeWitt Police Department Reserve Officer Brian Green to carry a Taser and handgun. Green completed the required training, Lindner said. Now that the city has approved Green’s certification, it will be sent to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy for consideration.
• Approved derecho-related repairs to the east and west sides of City Hall. Connor Construction of DeWitt will conduct the labor for $1,250. The work will repair the building’s fascia that is currently made of wood by covering it with aluminum, a material with more longevity, Lindner said. The city administrator warned the council that the aluminum would rob the building of some of its decorative value. The front of the building will remain as is.
• Conducted the first of three readings of an amended city sidewalk ordinance to more closely resemble the state’s Americans with Disabilities compliances, which Lindner said are more stringent than the city’s code. The changes to the code say level changes in sidewalk sections can be no more than one quarter inch. The code also addresses bevel, ramps and slope specifications.
