CLINTON — The first election in the nation faced by presidential candidates for their party’s nomination is not an anonymous vote at a primary ballot box. It’s a group of community meetings called caucuses.
Most states don’t caucus, so their residents are unfamiliar with the process. Only Iowa, Nevada and Wyoming still caucus, according to a Jan. 9 article by PBS.
But voters in those states are often as unfamiliar with the process as residents of states that have primary elections.
Most of the talk about caucuses focuses on the selection of a presidential candidate, but the meetings decide much more than that, Dan Smicker, chairman of the Clinton County Republican Party, said Monday.
Each person at the Republican caucus must be registered to vote as a Republican and must reside in the precinct in which he or she is caucusing. Each precinct will elect a chairperson and secretary and select their leadership, Smicker said.
Each precinct will elect delegates, alternates and junior delegates to the county convention.
“We will submit planks to the platform,” Smicker said. Planks are the ideologies that Republicans believe. Voters at the caucuses will discuss what stances on various issues they want in the party’s platform. Smicker said.
“The platform is what we stand for as Republicans in Clinton County,” Smicker said. “[The planks] have to be discussed and approved by each precinct and submitted to the county.
“And then we will submit a county platform to the district level. They’ll discuss them and approve them and put together a district platform.” The same will happen at the state level.
Caucus-goers will also select local representatives for the county convention. “Everything we do as a state party starts at the local level,” Smicker said.
“We have 26 precincts in Clinton County,” said Smicker. “We will have 26 individual caucuses.” They might not be conducted in 26 different locations, but each precinct will have a separate caucus to discuss its planks and elect delegates.
“Four years ago, when we were selecting a candidate, we had astronomical numbers,” said Smicker. He estimated that nearly 3,300 people attended caucuses throughout Clinton County.
Though the Republicans have an incumbent president to support this year, Smicker still expects a larger turnout than in 2016. “People have contacted the Central Committee,” he said. “We have a website and Facebook. We’ve got people coming out of the woodwork that we’ve never heard of before.
“I’m amazed that it’s happening this early,” Smicker said.
“Republicans will vote for Republicans. Democrats will vote for Democrats. The no-party people will control this election,” Smicker said.
Bill Jacobs, chairman of the Clinton County Democrats, is hoping for a 25% increase in caucus numbers, at the least, but the party is planning for double the 2016 attendance.
Voters attend the caucuses not only to elect delegates that will support their favorite presidential candidates but to discuss the party planks and to elect precinct leaders and delegates,” Jacobs said.
“They could become the precinct leader too.” That’s what happened to Jacobs. He caucused for Bernie Sanders in 2016. “That got me in the door.”
Anyone may show up at the caucuses as long as they live in the correct precincts. “They don’t even have to be a registered Democrat,” Jacobs said. “They can register Democrat at the door.”
Republicans who want to cross over may attend Democratic caucuses as long as they change their registrations when they arrive.
The size of a caucus and the number of delegates it will elect to the county convention depends on the size of the precinct, Jacobs said. Democratic caucuses in Clinton County range from about 125 to 180 voters. One of the more active precincts in Clinton County had 188 voters present in 2016.
In addition to voicing their opinions about candidates, caucus-goers will discuss platform planks. “Anybody can suggest something to go to the party platform.”
Iowa does have a primary election as well, but it’s not for the presidential candidates. On June 2, voters will select state and local officials for their parties.
Clinton County Democrats will have nomination petitions for people who want their names on those primary ballots at the caucus locations.
The caucus is not a short, simple meeting to select a candidate. “It’s a party building activity,” Jacobs said.
Iowa takes pride in its caucus system. “We like to be first in the nation,” Jacobs said.
It’s good for politicians too. “I think it’s real affordable for a lot of campaigns. The expenses are a little bit lower.”
With the eyes of the nation watching Iowa and its assessment of candidates, Iowans have become attuned to the political process, said Jacobs. “We really pay attention to what’s going on.”
That results in more visits from candidates, visits that Iowa might not get if it didn’t have an early caucus. Of the Democrats still in the presidential race, 12 have visited Clinton, Jacobs said.
Caucus night is Monday, Feb. 3 beginning at 7 p.m. Anyone who will be 18 years old by election day, Nov. 3, may participate. Locations will be published in the Clinton Herald.
