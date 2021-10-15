DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate conducted a series of meetings in eastern Iowa this week to promote Safe at Home, an address confidentiality program that provides protection for survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse, trafficking, stalking and assault.
The meetings coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is held annually in October, the office of the Secretary of State said this week.
Pate visited Clinton County Thursday morning to discuss Safe at Home with Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, local law enforcement and other county officials.
The goal of the meetings is to provide resources and information to local law enforcement agencies and officers that can readily be disseminated to Iowans dealing with an abusive situation, state officials said.
More than 30,000 Iowans sought help in 2020 due to domestic violence. Law enforcement officers are often first responders on the scene, according to the Secretary of State's office.
