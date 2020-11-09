DES MOINES – Senate Republicans elected Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, an Assistant Majority Leader on Friday.
The Republican leadership team consists of Sen. Jack Whitver of Ankeny, majority leader; Sen. Jake Chapman of Adel, president of the Senate; Sen. Brad Zaun of Urbandale, president pro tempore of the Senate; Sen. Amy Sinclair of Allerton, majority whip; Sen. Cournoyer, Sen. Carrie Koelker of Dyersville, Sen. Mark Lofgren of Muscatine and Sen. Zach Whiting of Spirit Lake, assistant majority leaders.
Cournoyer was elected in 2018 to represent District 49, which consists of Clinton County and part of Scott County. Cournoyer is a former school board member, Reserve Deputy in the Scott County Sheriff's Office and small business owner, she said in a press release this weekend.
Cournoyer recently obtained her substitute authorization license to help with the shortage of substitute teachers in her community. She is the mother of four children and lives north of LeClaire.
