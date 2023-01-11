AMES — Nearly 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 16-17 at Hilton Coliseum.
Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumnus Suku Radia, who retired in 2017 as chief executive officer of Bankers Trust and currently serves as an executive-in-residence in the Ivy College of Business, gave the undergraduate address.
Local graduates include:
Bellevue
• Gwenyth Davis, Bachelor of Arts, English and Technical Communication, Magna Cum Laude
DeWitt
• Kalli Bossom, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
• Lukas DeHaan, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
• Bradley Gannon, Master of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
• Colby Ridgley, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health
Fulton, Illinois
• Rikki King, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Maquoketa
• Mary Holtz, Bachelor of Science, Dairy Science and International Agriculture
• Tyler Meyeres, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Cum Laude
• Aubree Vogele, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Morrison, Illinois
• Isaac Damhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Preston
• Carson McNeil, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Prophetstown, Illinois
• Rachel Shoemaker, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management, Summa Cum Laude
Spragueville
• Hailey Messerich, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Sterling, Illinois
• Ross Gould, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Wheatland
• Alexis Schroeder, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
• Ashley Vanderheiden, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.