AMES — More than 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.

Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management and associate director of Iowa State’s Bioeconomy Institute, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumna Cara Heiden, retired co-president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Des Moines, gave the undergraduate address.

Local graduates include:

Camanche

Lea Lefebure, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude

Cedar Rapids

Aubree Langhurst, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Clinton

Alex Cruthis, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Bethany Tegeler, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

DeWitt

Jason Burmeister, Bachelor of Science, History

Emma Haley, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations

Sierra Petersen, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health

Jacob Reemtsma I, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture

Audrey Wilkins, Bachelor of Science, Management

Fulton, Illinois

Maddison Wiersema, Master of Science, Animal Physiology

Goose Lake

Sam Mull, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology

Maquoketa

Casey Nelson, Master of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering

Morrison, Illinois

Kyle McCoy, Master of Accounting, Accounting

Spragueville

Cambrie Lane, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Magna Cum Laude

Sterling, Illinois

Jake Alston, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Summa Cum Laude

Wheatland

Alexis Schwien, Bachelor of Science, Marketing

