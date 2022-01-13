AMES — More than 1,800 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in December. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 17-18 at Hilton Coliseum.
Lisa Schulte Moore, professor of natural resource ecology and management and associate director of Iowa State’s Bioeconomy Institute, spoke at the graduate ceremony. Alumna Cara Heiden, retired co-president of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in Des Moines, gave the undergraduate address.
Local graduates include:
Camanche
Lea Lefebure, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Cum Laude
Cedar Rapids
Aubree Langhurst, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Clinton
Alex Cruthis, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Bethany Tegeler, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
DeWitt
Jason Burmeister, Bachelor of Science, History
Emma Haley, Bachelor of Science, Public Relations
Sierra Petersen, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health
Jacob Reemtsma I, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture
Audrey Wilkins, Bachelor of Science, Management
Fulton, Illinois
Maddison Wiersema, Master of Science, Animal Physiology
Goose Lake
Sam Mull, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology
Maquoketa
Casey Nelson, Master of Science, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
Morrison, Illinois
Kyle McCoy, Master of Accounting, Accounting
Spragueville
Cambrie Lane, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Magna Cum Laude
Sterling, Illinois
Jake Alston, Bachelor of Science, Statistics, Summa Cum Laude
Wheatland
Alexis Schwien, Bachelor of Science, Marketing
