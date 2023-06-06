Iowa State

AMES — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.

Local graduates include:

Bellevue

• Allison Hager, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude

• Garret Krieg, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude

Camanche

• Drake Dodson, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Cedar Rapids

Megan Harms, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design, Magna Cum Laude

Clinton

• Taciana Bilek, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

• Amber Friedrichsen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Summa Cum Laude

DeWitt

• Julia Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Magna Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Economics, Magna Cum Laude

• Joe Hill, Bachelor of Science, Management

• Clara Lindner, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Summa Cum Laude

• Landon Muhl, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Cum Laude

• Hope Petersen, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude

Lanark, Illinois

• Chloe Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Entrepreneurship, Cum Laude

• Sage Walrath, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Maquoketa

• Jocelyn Martin, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude

Miles

• Colin Marburger, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine

Morrison, Illinois

• Kaleb McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Peoria, Illinois

• Brandon Edwards, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Honors Program Member and Magna Cum Laude

Preston

• Ty Cain, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Sterling, Illinois

• Cheyenne Smith, Master of Science, Computer Engineering

Wheatland

• Payton Bopp, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude

