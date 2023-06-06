AMES — Nearly 4,600 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University this spring. Graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies were held May 11-13 at Hilton Coliseum.
Local graduates include:
Bellevue
• Allison Hager, Bachelor of Science, Management, Cum Laude
• Garret Krieg, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Summa Cum Laude
Camanche
• Drake Dodson, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Cedar Rapids
Megan Harms, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Interior Design, Magna Cum Laude
Clinton
• Taciana Bilek, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
• Amber Friedrichsen, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Summa Cum Laude
DeWitt
• Julia Campbell, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Magna Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Economics, Magna Cum Laude
• Joe Hill, Bachelor of Science, Management
• Clara Lindner, Bachelor of Arts, Linguistics, Summa Cum Laude
• Landon Muhl, Bachelor of Science, Management Information Systems, Cum Laude
• Hope Petersen, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude
Lanark, Illinois
• Chloe Anderson, Bachelor of Science, Entrepreneurship, Cum Laude
• Sage Walrath, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Maquoketa
• Jocelyn Martin, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude
Miles
• Colin Marburger, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Morrison, Illinois
• Kaleb McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Peoria, Illinois
• Brandon Edwards, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Honors Program Member and Magna Cum Laude
Preston
• Ty Cain, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Sterling, Illinois
• Cheyenne Smith, Master of Science, Computer Engineering
Wheatland
• Payton Bopp, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude
