AMES — Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who earned degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14. Local graduates include:

Bellevue

Megan Litterer, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Camanche

Lillie Decker, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems

Clarion

Jake Brandt, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology

Clinton

Hailey Gandrup, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Skyler Pennock, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Sidney Smith, Bachelor of Science, Forestry, Summa Cum Laude

Colo

Delaney McGill, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

DeWitt

Clarice Huber, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering

Carlos Preciado, Bachelor of Science, History and Education Secondary

Jacob Townsley, Bachelor of Science, Statistics and Data Science, Magna Cum Laude

Fenton, Illinois

Samantha Barger, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree

Fulton, Illinois

Kyle Alstead, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering

Avery Qualman, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Goose Lake

Collin Swanton, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

La Motte

Austin Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Lanark, Illinois

Connor Erbsen, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Cum Laude

Maquoketa

Abigail Diesing, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Kaleigh Pauls, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Brooke Whitney, Bachelor of Arts, Biological/Pre-Medical Illustration

Marion

Adison Mixdorf, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude

Miles

Taylor Flemming, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude

New Lenox, Illinois

Stephen Fieffer, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Prophetstown, Illinois

Aaron Hanrahan, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Cum Laude

Sterling, Illinois

Yariela Lopez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design

Cheyenne Smith, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering

Thomson, Illinois

Emma Aljets, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Summa Cum Laude

Wheatland

Jacob Looney, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Cum Laude

