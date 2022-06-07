AMES — Iowa State University honored more than 4,700 students who earned degrees during spring commencement ceremonies May 12-14. Local graduates include:
Bellevue
Megan Litterer, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Camanche
Lillie Decker, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems
Clarion
Jake Brandt, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology
Clinton
Hailey Gandrup, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Skyler Pennock, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Sidney Smith, Bachelor of Science, Forestry, Summa Cum Laude
Colo
Delaney McGill, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
DeWitt
Clarice Huber, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering
Carlos Preciado, Bachelor of Science, History and Education Secondary
Jacob Townsley, Bachelor of Science, Statistics and Data Science, Magna Cum Laude
Fenton, Illinois
Samantha Barger, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree
Fulton, Illinois
Kyle Alstead, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Avery Qualman, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Goose Lake
Collin Swanton, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
La Motte
Austin Sanders, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Lanark, Illinois
Connor Erbsen, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Cum Laude
Maquoketa
Abigail Diesing, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Kaleigh Pauls, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Brooke Whitney, Bachelor of Arts, Biological/Pre-Medical Illustration
Marion
Adison Mixdorf, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Cum Laude
Miles
Taylor Flemming, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude
New Lenox, Illinois
Stephen Fieffer, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Prophetstown, Illinois
Aaron Hanrahan, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science, Cum Laude
Sterling, Illinois
Yariela Lopez, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Graphic Design
Cheyenne Smith, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
Thomson, Illinois
Emma Aljets, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Summa Cum Laude
Wheatland
Jacob Looney, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology, Cum Laude
