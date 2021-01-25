AMES – More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been named to the fall semester 2020 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Local students named to the Dean’s List include:
Albany, Illinois: Trevor Henry and Calvin Naftzger.
Andrew: Kobe M. Riedel-Olinger.
Baldwin: Sydney Ann Stender.
Bellevue: Gwenyth T. Davis ,Kyle Guenther, Garret Krieg, Sally Paulsen, Theron Reiter and Averie E. Sieverding.
Bryant: Hunter Holdgrafer.
Calamus: Brian Forret.
Camanche: Drake Dodson and Lea Lefebure.
Charlotte: Daniel Sellnau.
Clinton: Cathryn K. Abbott, Grace Eggers, Alexis Foster, Amber Friedrichsen, Shyanna Greve, Gage Harris, Emily Huston, Skyler Pennock, Sidney Smith, Bethany R. Tegeler and Justin Wenzel.
DeWitt: Skylar S. Bloom, Kalli N. Bossom, Julia Campbell, Noah Conard, Lukas R. Dehaan, Brianna Denton, Bradley Gannon, Zachary Hinkle, Daniel Kranovich, Clara Lindner, Hope Petersen, Colby Ridgley, Ceandra L. Staub and Jacob Townsley.
Delmar: Ethan Ruchotzke.
Erie, Illinois: Erin Stichter.
Fenton, Illinois: Samantha Barger and Abraham Fisher.
Fulton, Illinois: Pierre Mure-Ravaud.
Goose Lake: Jayna Farrell, Makenna Franks, Aaron Schoon, Collin Swanton and Justin M. Swanton.
Grand Mound: Amanda Gorzney.
La Motte: Austin J. Sanders.
Lanark, Illinois: Daniel Sauer.
Maquoketa: Abigail Diesing, Amy L. Till Eganhouse, Lauryn Eganhouse, Alyssa Hovey, Jocelyn Martin, Kaleigh Pauls, Marcus Prull and Cole Westphal.
Miles: Arik Daniels, Taylor A. Flemming and Colton L. Holdgrafer.
Morrison, Illinois: Sydney Beveroth.
Preston: Justin D. Farrell, Marta Grant, Sara Hartung, Jayden Johnson and Makenna McDonald.
Prophetstown, Illinois: Rachel M. Shoemaker.
Rock Falls, Illinois: Cody Britt, Allison Furr and Emma Lutz.
Spragueville: Cambrie J. Lane.
Sterling, Illinois: Nathaniel Ahlers, Jake Alston, Connor Erbsen, Yariela Lopez and Maegan McCue.
Thomson, Illinois: Emma M. Aljets.
Wheatland: Payton E. Bopp, Jacob Looney and Ashley Vanderheiden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.