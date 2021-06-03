Education digest logo

AMES — Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees.

Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were live streamed for those who preferred a virtual option.

Local graduates include:

Andover

Amberlyn Kruse, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Magna Cum Laude

Baldwin

Sydney Stender, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude

Bellevue

Samuel Peters, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Alyssa Poll, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education

Bryant

Matthew Eickert, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Todd Holdgrafer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Clinton

Seth Bolen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Austin Davis, Bachelor of Science, Forestry

Gage Harris, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Summa Cum Laude

Emily Huston, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree

Delmar

Ethan Ruchotzke, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Cum Laude

DeWitt

Skylar Bloom, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Cum Laude

Bradley Gannon, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

Allison Rueter, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Dixon, Iowa

Hannah Garland, Master of Science, Agricultural Education

Erie, Illinois

Erin Stichter, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Summa Cum Laude

Fulton, Illinois

Maryssa McCunn, Bachelor of Science, Event Management

Goose Lake

Jayna Farrell, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude

Clinton Lamar III, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering

Grand Mound

Amanda Gorzney, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems, Cum Laude

Grimes

Sierra Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and International Studies, Cum Laude

Maquoketa

Matthew Hotvedt, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Alyssa Hovey, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Nicholas Sagers, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science

Morrison, Illinois

Kyle McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Accounting

Megan Szabo, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

Preston

Zachary Adams, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine

Marta Grant, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude

Connor McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Collin Thines, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies

Rock Falls, Illinois

Allison Furr, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Summa Cum Laude

Thomas Moore, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology

Shakopee, Minnesota

Kyle Kuepker, Master of Business, Business Administration

Sterling, Illinois

Zachary Kirchhoff, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering

Sycamore, Illinois

Elizabeth Heckmann, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (AGLS) and Environmental Studies

Tampico, Illinois

Ross Cady, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture

Tiffin

Katlyn Ernst, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design

