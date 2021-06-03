AMES — Iowa State University recognized 4,798 spring graduates on May 7 and 8. Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees.
Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were live streamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
Local graduates include:
Andover
Amberlyn Kruse, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Magna Cum Laude
Baldwin
Sydney Stender, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Summa Cum Laude
Bellevue
Samuel Peters, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Alyssa Poll, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Bryant
Matthew Eickert, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Todd Holdgrafer, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Clinton
Seth Bolen, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Austin Davis, Bachelor of Science, Forestry
Gage Harris, Bachelor of Science, Aerospace Engineering, Summa Cum Laude
Emily Huston, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree
Delmar
Ethan Ruchotzke, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering, Cum Laude
DeWitt
Skylar Bloom, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies, Cum Laude
Bradley Gannon, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Allison Rueter, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Dixon, Iowa
Hannah Garland, Master of Science, Agricultural Education
Erie, Illinois
Erin Stichter, Bachelor of Science, Agronomy, Summa Cum Laude
Fulton, Illinois
Maryssa McCunn, Bachelor of Science, Event Management
Goose Lake
Jayna Farrell, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Summa Cum Laude
Clinton Lamar III, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering
Grand Mound
Amanda Gorzney, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude; Bachelor of Science, Global Resource Systems, Cum Laude
Grimes
Sierra Brown, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology and International Studies, Cum Laude
Maquoketa
Matthew Hotvedt, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Alyssa Hovey, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Nicholas Sagers, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science
Morrison, Illinois
Kyle McCoy, Bachelor of Science, Accounting
Megan Szabo, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
Preston
Zachary Adams, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine
Marta Grant, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture, Magna Cum Laude
Connor McDonald, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Collin Thines, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Studies
Rock Falls, Illinois
Allison Furr, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Medicine, Summa Cum Laude
Thomas Moore, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Systems Technology
Shakopee, Minnesota
Kyle Kuepker, Master of Business, Business Administration
Sterling, Illinois
Zachary Kirchhoff, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering
Sycamore, Illinois
Elizabeth Heckmann, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science (AGLS) and Environmental Studies
Tampico, Illinois
Ross Cady, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business and International Agriculture
Tiffin
Katlyn Ernst, Bachelor of Science, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design
