CLINTON — The Iowa Supreme Court has submitted updated guidelines to not start jury trials until September.
An Iowa Supreme Court order for COVID-19 impact on court services, filed May 22, says any jury trial scheduled to begin Sept. 14 should be reset to begin no sooner than Sept. 14. The order says prior to Sept. 14, the Jumpstart Jury Task Force will recommend temporary policies and procedures for the resumption of jury trials. Trials will be scheduled in accordance with case priorities.
The order says a non-jury trial scheduled to begin before July 13 will be continued and reset no earlier than July 13. However, the order continues non-jury trials may commence before July 13 in specific counties if the county courthouse is open to the public and the court operations in that county meet recommended COVID-19 safety protocols as established by state court administration. The non-jury trials will also be scheduled in accordance with the case priorities.
A supervisory order filed by the Supreme Court May 22 on the prioritization of cases and duties says emergency matters will hold the highest priority. Emergency matters given the highest priorities will include substance abuse commitments, waiver of parental notification of abortion, mental health commitments, dependent adult abuse, elder abuse, relief from sexual assault, emergency removal orders in juvenile cases, relief from domestic abuse, injunctive relief involving an imminent threat of serious harm to health or safety and criminal warrants. The order says the next priority will be cases involving criminal charges. The highest priority in criminal cases will be given to defendants in custody who have not waived the right to a speedy trial.
The order on impact to court services says non-emergency in person hearings, including evidentiary hearings, will resume according to the same schedule set forth for non-jury trials. Courts, parties and attorneys are strongly encouraged to conduct civil court business when feasible using video conference or telephone prior to and after July 13. The order says district courts may conduct civil non-jury trials by video conference or telephone with the consent of the parties. District courts may accept testimony by video conference or telephone with the consent of the parties or when authorized by law.
