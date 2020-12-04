CLINTON — Iowa’s average public-school teacher salary continues to be competitive in national rankings, the Iowa Department of Education said in a report released last month.
Iowa’s average salary ranks 23rd in the nation for the 2018-19 school year and sixth compared to other Midwest states, the Department of Education said in its annual Condition of Education report.
The Department has published the report for more than 30 years to provide education stakeholders quality information about the status of Iowa’s education system, the Department said.
After a 17-year decline at the end of the last century and beginning of the current one, enrollment in Iowa’s public schools increased for nine straight years, the Department of Education said.
Minority students make up 25.7% of Iowa’s public-school kindergarten through 12-grade enrollment.
The percentage of students eligible for free or reduced-priced lunch slightly decreased, from 43% during the 2018-19 school year to 42.4% in the 2019-20 school year.
The percentage of students who are English learners remained steady at slightly over 6%.
Iowa’s average regular teacher salary increased slightly to $58,110 from $57,463 in 2018-19. The salary is competitive nationally, the Iowa Department of Education said.
The number of full-time teachers in Iowa’s public schools increased from 37,386 last year to 37,567. That’s an 11.8% increase over the past 20 years, the Department said.
Schools did not administer the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress during 2019-2020 due to the outbreak of coronavirus, so the Department of Education had no data to report for the 2019-2020 school year.
During 2018-2019, the percentage of students taking key courses increased across almost all curriculum areas, with the exception of physics. Nearly 81.2% of students took at least one algebra II course, 48.6% took higher-level math, 88.1% took world languages, 73.6% studied chemistry, 31.7% took physics and 10.7% took high-quality computer science.
Iowa’s graduation rate for the class of 2018 was 91.4% and for 2019, 91.6%, the highest in the nation.
About 68% of students who graduated from an Iowa public high school in 2020 took the ACT. In 2019 the 66% of graduates took the test. The average composite ACT score for Iowa students decreased slightly from 21.6 in 2019 to 21.1 in 2020, ranking Iowa third in the nation.
More than half of states in the U.S. use the ACT as their primary college entrance exam.
Total Advanced Placement enrollment and the number of students taking Advanced Placement courses continue to increase, the Department of Education said. In the 2019-2020 school year, 18,701 students took 27,236 AP courses.
About 54.3% of Iowa school districts reported students enrolled in AP classes.
Concurrent enrollment reached record highs. In grades 9-12, 48,327 students took 110,779 courses for dual high school and college credit.
About 65% of students who graduated high school in 2018 enrolled in postsecondary education or training within one year of graduation. For the graduating class of 2013, 47.7% of students completed college or earned a postsecondary award within six years of high school graduation.
House File 2629, passed in the 2020 legislative session, expanded access to computer science instruction for all students in kindergarten through 12th grades. The percentage of students taking at least one high-quality computer science course increased from 8.9% in 2019 to 10.7% in 2020.
The number of students taking advantage of the Open Enrollment Act continues to increase, while the percent of students leveled off in 2019-2020 at 6.9%.
Special education students in Iowa public schools accounted for 12.4% of the total certified enrollment in 2019-2020. This continues an upward trend since 2015-2016 when the percentage was 11.6%.
