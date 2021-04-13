DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health this morning is advising all Iowa vaccine providers to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The directive was made as the result of the Centers for Disease Control announcement Tuesday morning that the CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., 78,510 doses of them in Iowa. In Clinton County as of Tuesday morning, 963 J&J vaccine doses had been given, with 870 of those administered to county residents, according to IDPH.
The blood clot events appear to be extremely rare, according to IDPH, which says the vast majority of those receiving the vaccine have no or mild side effects. In those patients with blood clots, all six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death and all remained under investigation.
The agencies are recommending people who were given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot to contact their health care provider.
In all, a total of 1,876,843 vaccine doses, the majority of them the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, have been administered in Iowa. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines also make up the vast share of COVID-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.