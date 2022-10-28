DES MOINES — The Iowa Utilities Board on Friday issued an order granting a request for waivers and certificates of public convenience, use and necessity concerning the applications filed by Hawkeye Solar, LLC, and Hatchling Solar regarding the companies’ separately proposed solar electric generating projects near Grand Mound in Clinton County.
On March 4, the companies filed applications for the generating certificates under Iowa Code chapter 476A for two separate projects.
Hawkeye Solar’s project, Docket No. GCU-2021-0005, is a proposed 200-megawatt solar generation facility, and the Hatchling Solar project, Docket No. GCU-2021-0006, is a proposed 50 mega-watt solar generating facility to be located adjacent to Hawkeye Solar’s proposed facility.
The IUB’s order limits Hawkeye Solar’s and Hatchling Solar's certificates to the megawatts proposed; any increase to total generating capacity or the addition of a storage facility would require the companies to file for an amendment to the relevant certificate with the IUB. Additionally, if a request to transfer either facility to another entity is filed with the IUB, that request will require IUB approval in accordance with Iowa Code.
The IUB also granted the companies' requests to waive a hearing and associated requirements regarding a procedural schedule under Iowa law and the factors the IUB considers under Iowa Code 476A.6.
The Clinton County Board of Supervisors in May unanimously gave its stamp of approval for the solar project to be built near Grand Mound. The Supervisors for several months studied and discussed the proposal, with public hearings also taking place to gather input from residents.
The Supervisors' vote came at the end of a contentious two-hour meeting at the Grand Mound Community Center. Prior to the vote, county officials read a list of 32 items of concern that surfaced during those sessions and how they’ve been or will be addressed by the developer.
But residents opposing the project reiterated their concerns. Among them were setback requirements they say still will allow solar panels to be too close to their homes; a desire to make sure local workers are hired; concerns about what will happen when the project is decommissioned; and making sure emergency services are prepared in case a fire breaks out.
Some residents continued to question whether the project followed the county’s master plan, which was last updated in 1997. Clinton County Attorney Mike Wolf has said the master plan is intended only as a guide for decision making, and the Supervisors must follow county ordinances in making decisions about development. In the end, the Supervisors said the project should move forward.
Under the IUB's decision announced Friday, prior to starting construction, the companies are each required to file a report describing their project’s final design, including whether portions of the project are sited in floodplain areas; identify the additional regulatory permits obtained due to the floodplain, if any; and analyze the flood risks to the project with a proposed flood mitigation plan.
Copies of the companies Cultural Resources Unanticipated Discovery Plan and Decommissioning Plans are also required to be filed after they are created. Additionally, the companies can’t begin construction until they acquire and maintain all necessary zoning and other permits and file copies with the IUB within 10 days of receiving such permits.
Documents regarding the Hawkeye Solar and Hatchling Solar facilities are available for review in the IUB’s electronic filing system under Docket Nos. GCU-2021-0005 and GCU-2021-0006.
