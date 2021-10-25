CORALVILLE — The Iowa Women’s Foundation recently announced its 2022 Core Grant recipients. The statewide nonprofit awarded $100,000 to 11 organizations across Iowa – including YWCA Clinton – raising their grantmaking total to more than $1.25 million.
IWF works to improve the lives of Iowa’s women and girls through a mix of grantmaking, research, education, advocacy and collaboration. To be considered for an IWF Core Grant, programs must address one of the six critical barriers facing Iowa women and girls: employment, child care, housing, education/training, transportation and mentoring.
“Women need their community’s support more than ever,” said IWF CEO Dawn Oliver Wiand. “Not only has the pandemic plunged female workforce participation to its lowest level since 1988, it’s exposing inequality at every level of our society.
“Our 2022 grants will help ensure that working parents can access affordable child care. That women can earn competitive wages as skilled tradespeople. That girls of all backgrounds can benefit from life-changing mentorship. And so much more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.