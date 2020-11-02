DES MOINES — A record number of Iowans are registered to vote, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today.
Iowa has 2,095,581 active registered voters in the state. The previous high came in the months following the 2016 general election.
“Iowa is one of the top 10 states in the nation for voter registration and participation,” Pate said. “I’m glad to see so many people engaged in the process heading into Tuesday’s general election.”
More than 90 percent of Iowa’s eligible population is registered to vote.
“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa, whether it’s online, through the mail or at the polls on Election Day,” Pate added. “I want every eligible Iowan to be a voter.”
The current statewide active voter registration totals breakdown as follows:
- Democratic: 699,001.
- Republican: 719,591.
- No Party: 659,488.
- Other 17,501.
In Clinton County, the total number of registered voters stood at 34,238 Monday morning. Of the total, 13,077 are listed as no party, 11,036 are Democrats, and 9,897 are Republicans, according to the Clinton County Auditor's website. A remaining 228 are listed as other.
As of Monday morning, 1,036,409 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election. 955,971 ballots have been received by county auditors.
