DEWITT The DeWitt Noon Lions Club’s 2022 travelogue series continues Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Operahouse Theater in DeWitt. Shows are at 3 and 7 p.m.
The program features the “Last Adventure of 2020: A trip to Ireland in the Early Days of the COVID-19 Pandemic” by Jillian Aschliman of Bettendorf. She is the former director of the DeWitt Community Library.
From the quaint village of Adare down to the culture-rich fishing village of Dingle, and back to the bustling cities of Galway and Dublin, Jillian and her husband, Neil, packed in one last epic adventure in March 2020. Experience the wild landscapes of the Irish coast, enchanting castles and historic sites, and how the response to the global COVID-19 pandemic began to shape the conclusion of their vacation.
Every effort will be made to present a travelogue on the day scheduled. However, if inclement weather forces a cancellation, the information will be posted on the DeWitt Noon Lions Facebook page or call (563) 320-4958. No travelogue will be shown if the Central DeWitt Community Schools cancel classes or dismiss early.
A $5 donation is suggested. The Lions return the proceeds from the travelogue series in the form of support for community projects. No seats are reserved. Face masks are not required but are recommended in the interest of protecting presenters and fellow attendees. They may be removed when eating or drinking.
The series continues every other Tuesday. The next program, Feb. 22, is “Nahant Marsh: A Gem in Our Midst” by Brian Ritter, the executive director, and Amy Loving, the director of education. This is a change from the previously announced program.
