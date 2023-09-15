CLINTON – For the past four years, Mark and Shelley Dahn have been the sole owners of the Iron Horse Fitness Club, keeping the place clean and growing.
Prior to Mark and Shelly, Brad and Ashley Gendreau were the original owners of the Iron Horse, opening up their business in downtown Clinton in Sept. of 2011.
Mark was one of the first two members to sign up, looking to turn his life around for the better, and that is exactly what he did.
“Me and my buddy were the first ever members to sign up,” he says. “My buddy was fit, I wasn’t and I also weighed a lot. That’s what got me into fitness, because I was tired of not being able to breath and too tired to play with my kids.”
By the time the Iron Horse moved to its current location at 1801 Lincoln Way in 2015, Mike had transformed himself and was a licensed trainer.
“When he moved out here on Highway 30 in 2015, I was a trainer and it was great to see people changes,” Mike says. “When you see the transformation, either in them losing weight, their mental health or their building muscle, it’s all those things that make it awesome. I enjoyed seeing everyone’s health get better.”
In 2017, Brad originally pitched the idea to Mike about buying the gym and it was an immediate “yes” from him. The sale went through in Jan. of 2019 and Mark and Shelly have been the owners ever since.
The Dahns are the lone workers at Iron Horse but they do have eight other trainers and a coach that help out customers to help reach their goals.
“We’re all certified with insurance. I have one coach which is Jeremy Castro. We have special rates for seniors, military and corporate,” Mike says. “Out here, we have something for everybody whether you’re into cardio, weight lifting, boxing, power lifting or just body building. It’s been 24/7 since the place opened in Sept. of 2011.”
Included inside the 15,000-square-foot gym is sauna as well as a boxing room and full-line protein bar.
“We donate a lot to our community,” Mike says.
The Iron Horse offers different classes ranging from kickboxing to yoga with the first session of each offered for free.
“Then, it’s five dollars a session if you’re a member, 10 dollars if you are not a member,” Mike says. “Our growth has been very good. Every month, we get around 25 new members a month, but we also have about 10 people a month who quit, whether it’s to pursue a different gym, they quit, or they get relocated. We usually grow by about 15 to 20 people a month.”
The Dahns are especially proud of how clean they’re able to keep the gym.
“It starts when you’re coming in to join,” Mike says. “We hammer that you have to wipe everything you touch both before and after. Before, it’s just for your own safety, and after is for somebody else’s. 99% of the people do that. We wipe everything, put everything back and pull pins out of machines. We have cameras and I’ve called people out. I want to keep this gym open even when sickness hits strong. I want to keep this place where people aren’t afraid to open.”
