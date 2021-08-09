CLINTON — Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. expressed concern Monday over the time it is taking to get the tower at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges ready for use for Clinton County emergency communications.
Clinton County Communications Manager Eric Dau was authorized to sign the agreement with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to lease the tower for $500 a month, Dau said during a county board meeting Monday.
Dau said he was told last month that the tower would take three to four months to be operational, Outside vendors that need to come in and perform work, he said.
A generator needs to be installed and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment needs to upgraded inside the shelter, said Dau.
Motorola needs to step up and get the tower completed sooner rather than later, Irwin said.
“Motorola needs to step up and get this other tower, get the stuff transferred as soon as possible,” Irwin said. “Because we need to know how good of stuff we have. How good the equipment is.
“Maybe we don’t need to have the next conversation. Maybe we don’t need to spend an extra $1.9 million on upgrading radios if the tower works. And the repeaters work. And we trained everybody to do it properly,” said Irwin.
Motorola has been ready to mobilize on some aspects of the tower project with Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Supervisor Dan Srp said. Some aspects of the project Motorola was ready to move faster but could not because the tower was not under a lease, Srp said.
Motorola was willing to do surveys and collect data, Srp said. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges gave Motorola representatives permission to be on site even without the lease in place.
“As much as we all want to see some things go faster, I do think Motorola’s basically made themselves available to go as fast as they can, but once we get some of those things checked off the list,” Srp said.
“We’d all love to see it be done. No doubt about it,” said Srp. “I just want to make sure we’re not being unfair with our expectations on the timeline. Could it be better? Yes. I’m not saying that’s not the case.”
It has been a frustrating process and has taken way too long, Irwin said. The project is communications for emergency personnel, he stressed.
Dau said the next phase of the project will be working towards having a backup tower in place. The county is looking at a tower near Andover, Dau said.
“By switching to this system, that’s created a couple of smaller dead spots that we now have to deal with,” Dau said. “With this tower near Andover, the idea is that it will help to cover those dead spots, plus it’ll serve as a backup.
“Obviously, if that tower would go down at Eastern Iowa Community College District, yes we’d have a few problems to deal with but it would serve as a backup,” said Dau.
The August 2020 derecho damaged the KROS radio station tower in Clinton, which the county was leasing for emergency services communications at the time.
The county discussed installing a permanent tower at the former Clinton landfill site, but the site was determined to be less ideal than the county thought to install a tower, Communications Director Eric Dau said in April.
The county shifted its focus to leasing the tower owned by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
