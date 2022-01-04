CLINTON — Clinton County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann on Monday appointed Supervisor Jim Irwin Jr. to serve on the Emergency Management Agency board.
The move sends Irwin in as a replacement for Supervisor Dan Srp, who previously served on the EMA board as the county representative and led Srp to question why he was being replaced.
“Non factual statements have been made about EMA, about their budget, about a number of things,” Srp said. “I feel like for more than a year you’ve been targeting EMA and you then accused me of having a personal agenda with regards to EMA after clearly you’ve been hawk on their tail for a while now. And I’m really concerned about the services they provide to our community. The services they provide to our first responders. And being able to sustain all those services.”
The previous Emergency Management executive committee consisted of Srp, former Camanche Mayor Trevor Willis and current Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt, Srp noted. There was discussion about wanting to maintain continuity and experience on the executive committee, he said. Srp noted Willis did not seek reelection and is no longer the mayor of the City of Camanche.
Srp does not recall a single time Irwin or Determann shared feedback with Srp as the commission member, Srp added. Irwin and Determann both believe they shared plenty of feedback about their unhappiness related to Emergency Management, they said.
Srp does not remember anything specific to the feedback that was represented as having come from the community, he said.
“You both said you’ve received a lot of feedback from the community,” Srp said. “And I know you both communicated your personal thoughts on things and it is what it is. But it feels a little bit set up to me and that’s fine. I prefer to operate in fact-based information rather than perception. And I feel there’s a lot of perception that’s been spun around this whole thing. It’s really being handled unfairly.”
Irwin noted struggles with Emergency Management since he started serving as a supervisor in 2019.
“It might be good for me to be on that EMA commission then because then maybe I’ll get to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth then every time,” Irwin said.
Srp wished the Emergency Management Commission the very best with the outcome.
“They’ll be fine,” Irwin said.
Determann also appointed Irwin to serve on the Emergency Management Commission, Emergency 911 and Clinton County Communications Commission boards. Srp previously served on the boards. Determann appointed Srp to serve on the Early Childhood and DECAT boards. Srp noted potential scheduling conflicts but stated he will do his best to figure it out.
“I feel like I’m being a little bit relegated into less responsibilities which was attempted last year and I see that it’s being continued this year,” Srp said. “So I guess I’m not really surprised.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.