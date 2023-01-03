CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors reorganized Tuesday, electing its leadership as the board moves forward into 2023.
Supervisor Jim Irwin will serve as chairman of the three-member board. Supervisor Dan Srp was chosen vice chairman. The board's third seat currently is vacant due to former Supervisor Tom Determann's election to the Iowa House on Nov. 8. Determann, who resigned from his Supervisor seat effective Dec. 31, will be sworn into the Iowa House on Monday to represent District 69.
The county's Board Vacancy Committee will meet Wednesday to select an appointee to complete the remaining two years of Determann's four-year Supervisor term. The committee, which consists of County Auditor Eric Van Lancker, Clinton County Treasurer Dustin Johnson, and Clinton County Recorder Scott Judd, chose to interview eight people from the pool of applicants. They are Dennis Lauver, Erin George, Jack Wenzel, Mike Brown, Ronald Mussmann, Stacey Bussie, Steve Cundiff and William Peart.
The committee plans to make an appointment Wednesday, with the person selected to take the oath of office either this week or at Monday's Board of Supervisors meeting. Residents can petition for a special election up to 14 days after the appointment is made, with a petition of 1,699 signatures needed to trigger the special election process. The petition would have to be turned in by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18.
In other business related to the reorganization, the Supervisors approved designating the Clinton Herald and the DeWitt Observer as the official newspapers for county business; authorized Van Lancker, as county auditor, to issue checks when the board is not in session; authorized Van Lancker to make allowed deductions from employee salaries; authorized County Engineer Todd Kinney to execute certification of completion of work and final acceptance of federal or state aid construction projects; and authorized the chairman to execute transfer of funds from the Secondary Road Farm To Market Fund. Officials also authorized the county engineer to close county secondary roads as necessary.
In other business, the Supervisors:
• granted a Home Base Iowa award to Kevin Peterson, which will grant him $1,500 for home purchase closing costs.
• appointed Dr. Mary Malcom to the office of Clinton County medical examiner. The Board of Supervisors appoint a medical examiner every two years.
• approved a resolution to purchase an F-150 pickup for the county's Building Maintenance Department from Clinton Auto Group. The money will come from the fiscal year 2023 building maintenance budget.
• heard a request from Karen Rowell, representing the Hometown Heroes banner project, who asked the county to donate $5,000 to the program. The collaborative project has installed about 90 banners along Clinton streets recognizing veterans, those who are in the military, health care workers, and first-responders. The banners are purchased by sponsors or family members but because some families cannot afford the cost of a banner, she is asking for funds to assist in the purchase.
Funds also would be used to replace banners that have sustained weather damage over the two-year program. County officials said they will discuss the request as part of the budgeting process. Rowell said the city of Clinton has donated $5,000 and she has requested funding from the Gateway Area Foundation.
"This has been a great community-wide program," Rowell said. "I manage it on my own time. I am not paid to do the program, so I really need the support of our community groups."
• reviewed the city of Clinton's request to help pay for a fiber optic project. County officials approved a resolution on Dec. 10 to give the city $550,000 in county American Rescue Plan Act funds. Funding also will come from Clinton County Communications. The county will review its $9.1 million ARPA spending plan Monday and will check to see what Clinton County Communications is planning to give toward the fiber optic project.
• learned FY 2024 budget presentations are being scheduled, with the first one set for Jan. 13.
Clinton County Conservation Director Phil Visser said the annual Winter Fun Day will be Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek. Those attending will be able to ice fish, cross country ski, snowshoe and possibly ice skate. There will also be warming fires and inside activities such as crafts and live animals. The Polar Plunge, in which people plunge into the Mississippi River, has been set 1 p.m. Feb. 25. The Polar Plunge raises funds for Clinton County Conservation Foundation projects. A trivia night, hosted by Friends of Rock Creek, is scheduled for Feb. 10, Srp said.
