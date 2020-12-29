CLINTON – The Clinton Islamic Center is hosting a drive-up grocery distribution event Jan. 9 to help area residents.
The event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at the center, at 1500 Second Ave. South.
Sameer Ansari, a volunteer with the event, said the center is hosting the giveaway because there are so many people who need the assistance due to the pandemic.
He said a box full of free groceries will be given to whomever needs the assistance, and everyone is welcome.
Volunteers will be wearing masks and socially distancing to ensure safety, he said.
Those picking up groceries will be able to pull up to the site, pop open their trunk and the groceries will be put in their trunk, he said.
For more information, call (563) 249-3340.
