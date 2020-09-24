CLINTON — The Iowa State Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash in Clinton.
James Petersen, 79, of Clinton died in the accident that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, according to an ISP accident report.
According to the report, Riley Stephens, 25, of Clinton was traveling south on North Fourth Street as a vehicle driven by Reid Anderson, 47, of Clinton, was making a left turn from Eighth Avenue North onto Fourth Street. The two cars collided. Stephen's vehicle left the road and hit a tree before coming to rest.
Stephens was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The report says Petersen was transported by Clinton fire personnel to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
The report does not indicate which vehicle Petersen was in at the time of the crash.
