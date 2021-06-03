AMES — More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Local students named to the list include:
Albany, Illinois
Trevor Scott Henry
Calvin James Naftzger
Andrew
Kobe M. Riedel-Olinger
Bellevue
Sierra Marie Brown
Gwenyth T. Davis
Kyle Wilson Guenther
Garret Andrew Krieg
Megan Marie Litterer
Burke Joseph O'Brien
Sally Ann Paulsen
Miranda Beatrice Peters
Alyssa K. Poll
Bryant
Hunter Lee Holdgrafer
Jaren Michael Rathje
Camanche
Drake William Dodson
Clinton
Cathryn K. Abbott
Jenna Marie Alstead
Austin Lee Davis
Grace Katherin Eggers
Alexis Marie Foster
Amber Marie Friedrichsen
Gage Wayne Harris
Emily Renee Huston
Skyler Mary Pennock
Sidney Catherine Smith
Bethany R. Tegeler
Justin William Wenzel
Chad Alan Williams
DeWitt
Skylar S. Bloom
Kalli N. Bossom
Noah David Conard
Justin Riley Costello
Lukas R. Dehaan
Bradley Thomas Gannon
Sarah Anne Hedrick
Zachary Hinkle
Noah Hoag
Karsen Kettwick
Jessica N. Laures
Clara Lucille Lindner
Landon Muhl
Hope Haley Petersen
Sierra Sue Petersen
Colby Alan Ridgley
Ceandra L. Staub
Jacob Michael Townsley
Delmar
Cameron Matthew Isbell
Ethan Paul Ruchotzke
Erie, Illinois
Erin Christine Stichter
Fenton, Illinois
Samantha Noelle Barger
Fulton, Illinois
Maryssa T. McCunn
Pierre Mure-Ravaud
Goose Lake
Jayna Leigh Farrell
Aaron Nicholas Schoon
Collin William Swanton
La Motte
Austin J. Sanders
Lanark, Illinois
Chloe Lynn Anderson
Daniel James Sauer
Maquoketa
Zachary Aaron Adams
Amy L. Till Eganhouse
Alyssa Kay Hovey
Jocelyn Ann Martin
Kaleigh Elizabeth Pauls
Marcus Richard Prull
Isaiah Walsh
Cole Alan Westphal
Miles
Arik John Daniels
Taylor A. Flemming
Morrison, Illinois
Kaleb Michael McCoy
Preston
Justin D. Farrell
Marta Makensi Grant
Makenna Grace McDonald
Prophetstown, Illinois
Rachel M. Shoemaker
Rock Falls, Illinois
Allison Grace Furr
Emma Mae Lutz
Sterling, Illinois
Nathaniel Joseph Ahlers
Jake Robert Alston
Connor Kenneth Erbsen
Maegan Elizabeth McCue
Cheyenne Rose Smith
Thomson, Illinois
Emma M. Aljets
Wheatland
Jacob John Looney
Ashley Lynn Vanderheiden
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.