AMES — More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List.

Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade-point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

Local students named to the list include:

Albany, Illinois

Trevor Scott Henry

Calvin James Naftzger

Andrew

Kobe M. Riedel-Olinger

Bellevue

Sierra Marie Brown

Gwenyth T. Davis

Kyle Wilson Guenther

Garret Andrew Krieg

Megan Marie Litterer

Burke Joseph O'Brien

Sally Ann Paulsen

Miranda Beatrice Peters

Alyssa K. Poll

Bryant

Hunter Lee Holdgrafer

Jaren Michael Rathje

Camanche

Drake William Dodson

Clinton

Cathryn K. Abbott

Jenna Marie Alstead

Austin Lee Davis

Grace Katherin Eggers

Alexis Marie Foster

Amber Marie Friedrichsen

Gage Wayne Harris

Emily Renee Huston

Skyler Mary Pennock

Sidney Catherine Smith

Bethany R. Tegeler

Justin William Wenzel

Chad Alan Williams

DeWitt

Skylar S. Bloom

Kalli N. Bossom

Noah David Conard

Justin Riley Costello

Lukas R. Dehaan

Bradley Thomas Gannon

Sarah Anne Hedrick

Zachary Hinkle

Noah Hoag

Karsen Kettwick

Jessica N. Laures

Clara Lucille Lindner

Landon Muhl

Hope Haley Petersen

Sierra Sue Petersen

Colby Alan Ridgley

Ceandra L. Staub

Jacob Michael Townsley

Delmar

Cameron Matthew Isbell

Ethan Paul Ruchotzke

Erie, Illinois

Erin Christine Stichter

Fenton, Illinois

Samantha Noelle Barger

Fulton, Illinois

Maryssa T. McCunn

Pierre Mure-Ravaud

Goose Lake

Jayna Leigh Farrell

Aaron Nicholas Schoon

Collin William Swanton

La Motte

Austin J. Sanders

Lanark, Illinois

Chloe Lynn Anderson

Daniel James Sauer

Maquoketa

Zachary Aaron Adams

Amy L. Till Eganhouse

Alyssa Kay Hovey

Jocelyn Ann Martin

Kaleigh Elizabeth Pauls

Marcus Richard Prull

Isaiah Walsh

Cole Alan Westphal

Miles

Arik John Daniels

Taylor A. Flemming

Morrison, Illinois

Kaleb Michael McCoy

Preston

Justin D. Farrell

Marta Makensi Grant

Makenna Grace McDonald

Prophetstown, Illinois

Rachel M. Shoemaker

Rock Falls, Illinois

Allison Grace Furr

Emma Mae Lutz

Sterling, Illinois

Nathaniel Joseph Ahlers

Jake Robert Alston

Connor Kenneth Erbsen

Maegan Elizabeth McCue

Cheyenne Rose Smith

Thomson, Illinois

Emma M. Aljets

Wheatland

Jacob John Looney

Ashley Lynn Vanderheiden

