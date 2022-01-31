DEWITT — Clinton County Extension is offering a free “Family Camp” for families with youths ages 10-14 starting Feb. 3 and each Thursday until March 17.
Families can join the Extension staff for a free meal and a couple of hours spent learning tips and tricks to help strengthen family bonds.
The event was helped financially by Genesis Philanthropy.
Families can participate in evenings filled with food and fun while learning how to show love, set limits and gain appreciation for each other and what everyone contributes to their family units.
According to the Extension, Family Camp, based off the Strengthening Families for Youth Ages 10-14 curriculum has been shown to:
• Increase academic success in youths.
• Delay the onset of adolescent substance use.
• Increase the resistance to peer pressure in youths.
• Strengthen parent/youth communication skills.
To register for the program, visit https://go.iastate.edu/SN5XDX or contact the Clinton County Extension Office at (563) 659-5125.
For more information about the Family Camp series, contact Sam Genson at (563) 659-5125, or by email at sgenson@iastate.edu.
