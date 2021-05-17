CEDAR RAPIDS — ITC Midwest will conduct aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission structures and lines throughout its service territory from approximately May 24 to June 3, weather permitting.
Helicopter patrols provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system owned and operated by ITC Midwest, company officials said in a press release.
The flights will be conducted over Burlington, Clinton, Dubuque, Eddyville, Fort Madison, Independence, Keokuk, Lansing, Mason City, Oskaloosa and Ottumwa. Flights will also be conducted in the Adams and Harmony, Minnesota; Galena, Illinois; and Wayland, Missouri areas.
Iowa counties in the aerial patrol areas include Allamakee, Appanoose, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Clinton, Davis, Delaware, Dubuque, Des Moines, Fayette, Howard, Henry, Jasper, Jackson, Jefferson, Jones, Lee, Lucas, Monroe, Mahaska, Mitchell, Poweshiek, Wapello and Worth. In addition, aerial patrols will be conducted in Clark County, Missouri; Carroll, Jo Daviess, Rock Island and Whiteside counties in Illinois; and Fillmore and Mower counties in Minnesota.
The patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC Midwest’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives and align with the company’s model for operational excellence. They include inspections of steel structures, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment. Crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards.
The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear or other potential problems. This is normal procedure, so there is no cause for alarm if a low-flying helicopter is sighted near transmission lines during the time frame listed above, ITC company officials said in a press release.
ITC Midwest LLC is a subsidiary of ITC Holdings Corp., the nation’s largest independent electricity transmission company. ITC Midwest operates more than 6,600 circuit miles of transmission lines in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Missouri, and holds utility status in Wisconsin. ITC Midwest is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, and maintains regional operating facilities in Dubuque, Iowa City and Perry; and Albert Lea and Lakefield, Minnesota.
